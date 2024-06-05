Destiny 2 The Final Shape Complete Mission List & How Long to Beat

The Final Shape is one of the biggest expansions we’ve seen yet for Destiny 2, and it’s certainly an exciting one. If you’re wondering just how long it takes to beat Destiny 2: The Final Shape and how many missions there are, here’s what you need to know.

How Many Missions are There in Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

There are a total of eight missions to take on in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion. However, only seven missions are available in the first week, and the eighth will become available after the Salvation’s Edge Raid gets completed for the first time.

The Raid itself will become available on June 7, so that’s the earliest the eighth mission will get unlocked. Without further ado, here’s a full list of all the missions in The Final Shape:

Transmigration Temptation Exegesis Requiem Ascent Dissent Iconoclasm (Currently unavailable, check back after Salvation’s Edge gets cleared)

While the campaign might seem a bit short, keep in mind that there are plenty of other activities to check out outside of the story missions. There are Nightfalls and Strikes, along with tons of new weapons and gear to farm for. Not to mention the new Prismatic subclass that you’ll definitely want to play around with.

How Long Does The Final Shape Take to Beat?

From my own experience, it took around 12 hours to clear the first seven missions of The Final Shape campaign. However, this playtime also included getting hit with network errors, getting booted out of the game, and general respawns as I died throughout the story.

Your playtime may also be longer depending on what difficulty you’re playing on, and may end up being shorter if you’re playing during a time where there are fewer errors kicking you out of the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about the mission list in Destiny 2: The Final Shape and how long it takes to beat.

