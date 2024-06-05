Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Complete Mission List & How Long to Beat

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:50 am

The Final Shape is one of the biggest expansions we’ve seen yet for Destiny 2, and it’s certainly an exciting one. If you’re wondering just how long it takes to beat Destiny 2: The Final Shape and how many missions there are, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How Many Missions are There in Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

There are a total of eight missions to take on in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion. However, only seven missions are available in the first week, and the eighth will become available after the Salvation’s Edge Raid gets completed for the first time.

The Raid itself will become available on June 7, so that’s the earliest the eighth mission will get unlocked. Without further ado, here’s a full list of all the missions in The Final Shape:

  1. Transmigration
  2. Temptation
  3. Exegesis
  4. Requiem
  5. Ascent
  6. Dissent
  7. Iconoclasm
  8. (Currently unavailable, check back after Salvation’s Edge gets cleared)

While the campaign might seem a bit short, keep in mind that there are plenty of other activities to check out outside of the story missions. There are Nightfalls and Strikes, along with tons of new weapons and gear to farm for. Not to mention the new Prismatic subclass that you’ll definitely want to play around with.

How Long Does The Final Shape Take to Beat?

From my own experience, it took around 12 hours to clear the first seven missions of The Final Shape campaign. However, this playtime also included getting hit with network errors, getting booted out of the game, and general respawns as I died throughout the story.

Your playtime may also be longer depending on what difficulty you’re playing on, and may end up being shorter if you’re playing during a time where there are fewer errors kicking you out of the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about the mission list in Destiny 2: The Final Shape and how long it takes to beat.

Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article When Does the Salvation’s Edge Raid Start in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does the Salvation’s Edge Raid Start in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 5, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Error Code Guitar in Destiny 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Error Code Guitar in Destiny 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Luminous Ink in ESO (Elder Scrolls Online)
Mirrormoor Incursion in ESO Gold Road.
Mirrormoor Incursion in ESO Gold Road.
Mirrormoor Incursion in ESO Gold Road.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Luminous Ink in ESO (Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does the Salvation’s Edge Raid Start in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does the Salvation’s Edge Raid Start in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 5, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Error Code Guitar in Destiny 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Error Code Guitar in Destiny 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 5, 2024
Read Article How to Get Luminous Ink in ESO (Elder Scrolls Online)
Mirrormoor Incursion in ESO Gold Road.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Luminous Ink in ESO (Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 5, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].