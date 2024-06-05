There are so many different types of error codes in Destiny 2 that it can feel impossible to keep track of them all and actually troubleshoot things. Here’s how to fix error code Calabrese in Destiny 2.

What Causes Error Code Calabrese in Destiny 2?

As always, the first step to solving a problem is understanding what causes it. The Calabrese error code in Destiny 2 pops up when there is a server side issue with the game. Usually, it comes up when Bungie is performing maintenance or testing on the game on their end, which can result in players getting kicked out of the game and erroring out.

As far as error codes go, Calabrese is actually the most straightforward of the lot. At least with this one, you know for sure that it’s because Bungie is performing maintenance and the error has nothing to do with your side of things.

How to Fix Calabrese in Destiny 2

Considering that Calabrese only comes about when Bungie is maintaining the Destiny 2 servers, there’s really nothing you can do to fix the error aside from just waiting it out. I’d recommend keeping an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account so you can get updates on how maintenance is going.

The team is usually pretty on the ball with providing updates and estimates on when servers will be back up, so that’ll be your best bet.

On the off chance that servers are back up and you’re still getting the error, you may want to consider restarting the game and your internet connection entirely before trying to log in again.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to fix the Calabrese error in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the Plum error and how to claim past season rewards.

