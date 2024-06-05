It’s inevitable. You’re going to run into a bunch of error codes as you play through Destiny 2. It’s happened with every expansion launch, and that’s not going away anytime soon. Here’s how to fix Error Code Plum in Destiny 2.

What Causes Error Code Plum in Destiny 2?

First, it’s important to understand what actually causes the Plum error to pop up in Destiny 2. Generally speaking, players get hit with Plum whenever the Battleye anti-cheat detection software identifies some sort of potential cheating program running on your PC. It isn’t necessarily a server issue, and when you get hit with this error, the first thing you want to do is check that you don’t have any weird programs running in the background.

It’s also possible for Plum to show up whenever Battleye fails for whatever reason. For instance, if your connection is unstable, Battleye may be unable to continue monitoring your programs, resulting in the Plum error.

Finally, if you’re getting the error during a big expansion launch and you’re absolutely sure your connection is stable with no third-party cheating programs running, then it’s possible that it’s just the server overload causing you to get hit with random error codes. This happens when the servers are at maximum capacity, and the game may struggle with keeping you in your session.

How to Fix Plum in Destiny 2

Alright! Now let’s go over the possible solutions for getting rid of this pesky error.

Check that you don’t have any other programs running in the background before you start Destiny 2. This includes DPS trackers or anything that requires access to your Destiny 2 data.

Make sure you’re playing on a secure network. Trying to play the game on a public wi-fi network, for instance, may cause Battleye to trigger and result in the Plum error.

Reset your internet connection. If your connection is unstable, Battleye will not be able to detect programs on your PC, which can also result in the error coming up.

Hopefully that covers everything you need to know about fixing the Plum error in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the Currant error.

