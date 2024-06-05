You’re just like me. You’ve played a considerable amount of Destiny 2 but when the season rollover came around, you completely forgot to claim all those rewards you worked so hard for. Here’s how to claim past season rewards in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Rewards From Last Season in Destiny 2

The good news is that you’re not out of luck. If you’ve unlocked a bunch of rewards from the previous season in Destiny 2 but haven’t claimed them, you can still get them even after the new season starts. Here’s how to do it:

Head to the Bungie website and log into your account. Click on the account icon in the top right corner and select Season Progress. Above the Season Pass itself, click on the tab that says Previous Season. From here, you’ll see all of the rewards from the previous season, and you can also claim all of the rewards that you forgot about.

One important thing to keep in mind is that this method only works for the season prior to the current one. If you need to claim rewards for seasons that are even further back, the method is a little bit complicated.

Claiming Rewards From Older Seasons

Here’s a step-by-step process for getting your rewards from even older seasons in Destiny 2:

Download the Season Pass browser extension for Chrome or Firefox. Do note that these are the only supported browsers. With the extension installed and activated, head to the Bungie website and log in. Once logged in, click on the extension, then click Activate. This will bring up a drop-down menu where you can select any of the older seasons and claim your rewards from there.

By doing this, you’ll be able to collect all your goodies and be in good shape for the rest of the seasons.

And that’s how to claim your past season rewards in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the Plum and Currant error codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy