There are a ton of error codes you can encounter in Destiny 2, and none of them are fun to run in to. Error Code: Currant is quite a common one and is directly related to your connectivity to the game. Quite often you’ll encounter the problem when you get disconnected while playing. Let’s go over a few steps that you can take to resolve Error Code: Currant and get back to playing Destiny 2.

How to Fix Error Code: Currant in Destiny 2

Error Code: Currant is an issue with the player side of the connection to Destiny 2. This means there is something going on with your internet connection that is causing the game to drop out and throw up the error code. Try these steps to fix the error:

Close and restart the game. You’ll be surprised how many times this one works right away.

Check your internet connection. Can you load anything else that requires the internet? If not, try connecting to a different Wifi network or using a different ethernet port if you’re directly connecting.

If no luck there, try cycling your internet router. Power it off, leave it for at least 30 seconds, then power it back on.

Restart your PC or Console as well, then try to log back on to Destiny 2.

If the issue persists and you have little to no internet connectivity, you may need to check for network outages on your ISP’s website. You could try contacting them directly to see if there is an issue with your line.

It’s worth noting in some cases that error codes in Destiny 2 may be a result of a problem on Bungie’s end. For example, in September, the company revealed a DDoS attack was causing an abnormal number of the codes to pop up.

That covers it for resolving Error Code: Currant in Destiny 2. This one is all about your own internet connection and usually giving everything a good restart will solve the problem!

