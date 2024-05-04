E-11 in Fortnite
How to Get the E-11 Blaster Rifle in Fortnite

The E-11 Blaster Rifle is one of the most iconic weapons in Star Wars. Unsurprisingly, this blaster is iconic for Fortnite fans too, being featured in several May 4th events. It spawns as a Mythic rarity loot item, and with infinite ammo, the E-11 Blaster Rifle is one of the best guns in Fortnite whenever it joins the loot pool.

Where to Find the E-11 Blaster Rifle in Fortnite

Han Solo with E-11 Blaster in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s E-11 can be found in several ways. The first and most direct is by defeating Stormtroopers. Whenever one of these Imperial NPCs is eliminated, they drop the Mythic weapon. Stormtroopers are located at Imperial Roadblocks. There are several Imperial Roadblocks across the map in Fortnite, but they can be hard to find. To make your search easier, look for a red beam of light, which serves as a beacon that guides you to their location.

Imperial Stormtroopers are fairly easy to defeat. They aren’t the most advanced AI in Fortnite and are about as difficult to take out as a standard grunt NPC. Also, keeping with Star Wars lore, Stormtroopers live up to their reputation of having famously terrible aim.

There are also unique loot chests available at Imperial Roadblocks that hold the E-11 Blaster Rifle. The chests also drop heals and Star Wars Mythics. While they can drop the Bowcaster, it’s quite common to find an E-11 in them. A few usually spawn in each Imperial Roadblock, so you should have a decent chance of finding it when searching one of these areas.

As with all other weapons in Fortnite, eliminated players will drop the E-11 Blaster Rifle. If the Imperial Roadblocks in your lobby are picked clean, listen out for other players who are firing the weapon. If an enemy has this powerful weapon and you beat them, it’s yours to keep.

Aside from being decently powerful and having infinite ammo, the E-11 is a hot commodity since it is required to complete several quests in Fortnite.

