Why Destiny 2 Is Getting Hit With Error Codes Coconut, Currant, Centipede and Cabbage

If you’re having trouble loading into Destiny 2 or getting kicked off the game and receiving an error code, you’re not alone! Tons and tons of players are experiencing connection issues with Destiny 2 and and are seeing all kinds of error codes likes Coconut, Currant, Centipede, and Cabbage. Bungie has now revealed there may be a larger reason why that’s happening.

The error codes Coconut, Currant, Centipede and Cabbage are all issues related to networking. These are usually entirely limited to players own internet connectivity to the servers as the reason to be served one of these error codes. The reason players all over the world are suddenly experiencing these codes en masse however is due to Destiny 2 being under a DDoS attack. Bungie confirmed on their X account that the root cause of the error codes is due to the denial of service attack the game is currently suffering. They usually don’t announce when they’re being attacked and deal with the issue quickly for security reasons. This means that this DDoS attack in particular is quite severe. Sounds like someone sure wasn’t happy with their Exotic drops!

Related: Destiny 2 The Final Shape Trailer Reveals the End of Light & Darkness, Release Date

Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks. While we typically don't confirm… — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 20, 2023

For now there won’t be much players can actually do to resolve these error codes in Destiny 2 until Bungie can navigate the DDoS attack. For what it’s worth, prior to sending out that message, Bungie said that the issues should be resolved for players. The company also noted that their update on why servers were down was not something they generally confirm for security reasons, though in this instance, they felt it necessary to inform players about what was going on.

If you still find you’re getting those error codes, keep an eye on the Bungie Help X account for updates on the situation.