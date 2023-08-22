Destiny 2 The Final Shape Trailer Reveals the End of Light & Darkness, Release Date

Bungie has released a reveal trailer that gives us a release date for The Final Shape, an epic expansion for Destiny 2 that will finally conclude the Light and Darkness saga when it launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on February 27, 2024. The video, revealed as part of a Destiny 2 showcase today, is only two minutes long but plays out like a scene you’d see in a blockbuster action movie. As described by Bungie, players will “embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.” You can see Guardians come together for one more fight in the Destiny 2 The Final Shape reveal trailer below.

You don’t need to know much about Bungie and Destiny 2 to understand why The Final Shape is such an important moment for players. As previously mentioned, the upcoming expansion pack marks the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga, the first major storyline in the franchise. That means that every mission since the original Destiny launched in 2014 has led to this moment. So, while Destiny 2 will be sticking around after players have seen all there is to see in The Final Shape, the content is effectively the conclusion of a decade of work.

Judging by today’s trailer alone, it seems Bungie is making sure The Final Shape gives Destiny 2 players get a celebratory conclusion. The expansion will, of course, also bring gameplay additions and tweaks, such as new weapons, perks, Supers, Aspects, and more. There will be plenty more Destiny to talk about in the future, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.