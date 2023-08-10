Destiny 2 Recast Will See Keith David Taking Over as Commander Zavala

Bungie has announced that Keith David (Mass Effect, Halo 2) will now play Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 following the death of the character’s original actor, Lance Reddick, earlier this year. The developer touched on the decision to recast the character in a post on its website, touching on the importance the character has had and will continue to have for Destiny’s story going forward. David will take on the role for the looter shooter’s upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, and beyond.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” David said in a statement. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

David’s history in entertainment expands far beyond video games like Destiny 2, as he has appeared in movies, like The Thing, The Princess and the Frog, They Live, and Armageddon, as well as shows, such as Hawaii Five-0, Rick and Morty, and The Flash, too. Although he’ll be stepping in to fill Reddick’s shoes, Bungie doesn’t have any plans to alter the late actors original voice lines even as more expansions release.

Reddick shockingly passed away in March at 60 years old. Fans of his work were quick to gather and celebrate his work in Destiny 2, with Bungie honoring the actor in its own way as well. Known well as an avid gamer, Reddick appeared in other games such as Horizon Forbidden West, with that project’s developer, Guerrilla Games, contributing its own in-game memorial back in June. Even as David is moved to fill in following Reddick’s death, it’s clear his memory won’t be forgotten any time soon.

“Earlier this year, we lost Lance Reddick, the English language voice actor of Commander Zavala,” Bungie said in its post today. “The passion and professionalism Lance brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all. Lance’s iconic voice led us through the most intense moments in Destiny’s history and his impact on our Guardians, our community, and Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten.”