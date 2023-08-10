NewsVideo Games

Destiny 2 Recast Will See Keith David Taking Over as Commander Zavala

By
0
Keith David to Take Over as Zavala in Destiny 2 Following Lance Reddicks Death Keith David to Take Over as Zavala in Destiny 2 Following Lance Reddick's Death

Bungie has announced that Keith David (Mass Effect, Halo 2) will now play Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 following the death of the character’s original actor, Lance Reddick, earlier this year. The developer touched on the decision to recast the character in a post on its website, touching on the importance the character has had and will continue to have for Destiny’s story going forward. David will take on the role for the looter shooter’s upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, and beyond.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” David said in a statement. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

David’s history in entertainment expands far beyond video games like Destiny 2, as he has appeared in movies, like The Thing, The Princess and the Frog, They Live, and Armageddon, as well as shows, such as Hawaii Five-0, Rick and Morty, and The Flash, too. Although he’ll be stepping in to fill Reddick’s shoes, Bungie doesn’t have any plans to alter the late actors original voice lines even as more expansions release.

Reddick shockingly passed away in March at 60 years old. Fans of his work were quick to gather and celebrate his work in Destiny 2, with Bungie honoring the actor in its own way as well. Known well as an avid gamer, Reddick appeared in other games such as Horizon Forbidden West, with that project’s developer, Guerrilla Games, contributing its own in-game memorial back in June. Even as David is moved to fill in following Reddick’s death, it’s clear his memory won’t be forgotten any time soon.

“Earlier this year, we lost Lance Reddick, the English language voice actor of Commander Zavala,” Bungie said in its post today. “The passion and professionalism Lance brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all. Lance’s iconic voice led us through the most intense moments in Destiny’s history and his impact on our Guardians, our community, and Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten.”

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe