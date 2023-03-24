Last Friday began with the absolutely abysmal news that Lance Reddick had passed away at age 60. Nonetheless, you can catch the late actor right now in John Wick: Chapter 4, and he has a few more posthumous appearances on the way. Among them, Bungie has confirmed, are more Destiny 2 appearances. In a news update, Bungie has explained that it will honor Lance Reddick by sharing more performances of his beloved character, Commander Zavala, in future Destiny 2 updates.

The exact language Bungie used was, “For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime.” The use of For now to preface it all suggests that more plans to honor Lance Reddick and Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 could come after all of Reddick’s recorded lines are exhausted. It would make sense for Bungie to take its time about how to handle the character, considering the gravitas the character carried.

Last week, Bungie published a short message about Reddick following his passing, but in the recent news update, it went further with the praise. Among other things, Bungie wrote, “As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself. For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala’s presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility.” Bungie also acknowledged players’ wonderful in-game tributes to honor Reddick and Zavala.

Till we hear Zavala again, you can always head to the theater to see John Wick: Chapter 4.