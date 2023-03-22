Lance Reddick, a highly respected actor in a variety of projects ranging from Destiny 2 to Castlevania to The Wire, died tragically at age 60 in March 2023. His death has been mourned throughout multiple industries, most notably in Hollywood with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. Lance Reddick has appeared throughout the franchise as Charon, the concierge at the New York branch of the Continental Hotel, a series of hotels catering to underworld assassins. Since his passing, fans have been asking if Lance Reddick appears in John Wick: Chapter 4 so that fans can pay their tributes to him.

Explaining How Lance Reddick Is in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ballerina

First of all, yes, Lance Reddick is in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Charon. Charon has always been a supporting character to Keanu Reeves’ Wick and Ian McShane’s Winston, the head of the New York Continental Hotel, so don’t expect him to have an overwhelming presence in the movie — but he is there in the film to appreciate.

However, this may not be the last appearance of Reddick in the John Wick universe as the next film in the series, a spinoff called Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, was in post-production at the time of Reddick’s passing. Reddick by his own description has a “short scene” with de Armas in the movie, and Reeves and McShane are set to reprise their roles in the spinoff too. Reddick was able to complete all of his filming for Ballerina, so fans of the actor will be able to see him perform the role one more time.

Until then, fans can also see his posthumous performances in the movie White Men Can’t Jump, which is available on Hulu as of May 19; the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, where he plays Zeus; a biopic of congresswoman Shirley Chisholm titled Shirley; and his portrayal of Hellboy in the roguelike Hellboy: Web of Wyrd. If you are a fan of the work of Lance Reddick, there are still a few more opportunities to pay respects to the man and his prolific acting career beyond his appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4.