Category:
Destiny 2 The Final Shape Max Power Level & How to Reach It

With the release of the Final Shape expansion, the Power level cap in Destiny 2 has been increased yet again. Here’s everything you need to know about the max Power level cap in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

What the Max Power Level Is in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To put it in the simplest terms, the max Power level you can now reach in Destiny 2 is 2,000. This includes Pinnacle gear drops, though it should be noted that it is possible to go beyond 2,000 with the Seasonal Artifact. If we’re just talking hard caps, however, then 2,000 is the number you’re looking for.

BandsPower Level Caps
Starting Power1,900
Soft Cap1,940
Powerful Cap1,990
Pinnacle Cap2,000

How to Reach the Soft Cap at 1,940

The soft Power level cap in Destiny 2 is 1,940, and you can reach this pretty easily. Generally, any drops you get while doing anything at all in The Final Shape will increase your gear score and give you a boost in Power level.

The starting Power level is 1,900, and as long as you keep playing the game, you’ll eventually hit 1,940.

How to Reach the Powerful Cap at 1,990

The next band of Power you want to hit in Destiny 2 is 1,990. To get to this stage, you’ll need to complete activities that reward you with Powerful gear. I’ve included a list of activities and tasks you can complete to hit the Powerful cap quickly:

  • Nightfall
  • Strikes
  • Crucible and Crucible Labs
  • Gambit
  • Dares of Eternity
  • Completing vendor bounties for Banshee-44
  • Rank rewards from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit vendors

In addition to that, it’s also possible to increase your Power through Prime and Exotic Engrams, which will drop at random as you’re doing any of these activities. If you’re looking to min-max, you may want to consider saving your Powerful drops and and only open those Engrams when you get as close to 1,990 as possible.

How to Reach the Pinnacle Cap at 2,000

Finally, the max Power level is set at 2,000, and the only way to get there is by getting Pinnacle gear and rewards. Here are all the activities that can give you Pinnacle gear drops and rewards:

  • Get 200,000 points in Nightfall
  • Get 250,000 points in Dares of Eternity
  • Salvation’s Edge Raid
  • Iron Banner
  • Warlord’s Ruin dungeon

You don’t really have to worry about Pinnacle drops until you’ve reached 1,990, as that’s the point where you’ll get the most out of these rewards. Save them for when you’ve hit the Powerful cap, then go for Pinnacle activities.

And that’s everything you need to know about what the max Power level cap is in Destiny 2.

