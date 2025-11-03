Destiny 2 Expansions: Everything leading up to The Edge of Fate 

Since its launch in 2017, Bungie has released many Destiny 2 expansions. They vary in size, price, and quality, but all introduce new content for you to get stuck into. However, with several years of updates added and countless DLC released, it can be hard to know exactly what content is even available these days, or indeed where to begin, or jump back in.

To help you out, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of every expansion released. That covers everything from the looter shooter’s early origins to the epic narrative tales added in later years. From what content is available in each to how they were received by the community, this is everything you need to know about the current and upcoming expansions.

The Escapist recaps

There have been nine expansions released for Destiny 2, with six of them available in the live game. The other three have either been partially or entirely vaulted, meaning they are not playable anymore.

A tenth expansion is coming out in December 2025 called Renegades. It will be Star Wars-themed and focused on the Barren Imperium, an empire comparable to the First Order.

The best reviewed expansions are The Final Shape and The Witch Queen, receiving metascores of 89 and 86, respectively.

The worst reviewed expansions are Curse of Osiris, The Edge of Fate, and Warmind, with them scoring between 57 and 63.

All Destiny 2 expansions in release order

Bungie has developed several expansions for Destiny 2, with each introducing lots of new content. Image credit: Bungie

There have been ten expansions in Destiny 2, with nine of them already released and one coming in late 2025.

Here’s the full list of expansions in release order: Curse of Osiris (2017)

(2017) Warmind (2017)

(2017) Forsaken (2018)

(2018) Shadowkeep (2019)

(2019) Beyond Light (2020)

(2020) The Witch Queen (2022)

(2022) Lightfall (2023)

(2023) The Final Shape (2024)

(2024) The Edge of Fate (2025)

(2025) Renegades (2025)

In Destiny 2, an expansion refers to a large-scale premium DLC that adds a variety of content. Be it new campaigns, raids, or exotics, the majority of gameplay content added annually is usually bundled as part of these expansions, making them necessary for those wanting the full experience.

Expansions come in different sizes, with early examples like Curse of Osiris and Warmind being smaller than the likes of Lightfall and The Final Shape. They also vary greatly by cost, with some base expansions costing as little as $34.99 and annual passes going as high as $99.99.

The easiest way to access old expansions is to buy Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, which grants access to all expansions released before 2025. For the newest expansions, you’ll need to buy either the Year of Prophecy or Year of Prophecy: Ultimate Edition, with the latter including the No Land Beyond exotic and several cosmetic ornaments.

Curse of Osiris (2017)

Curse of Osiris saw the Guardian team up with an exiled Warlock to stop the Vex taking over time itself. Image credit: Bungie

Curse of Osiris was released on December 5, 2017, as part of the Year 1 Expansion Pass. This was the first expansion released for Destiny 2, delivering a story focused on the character Osiris and its events taking place on Mercury.

In this expansion, the most notable addition was the raid lair, an enhanced version of the Leviathan raid that featured new areas and a different final encounter. Additionally, it added a short campaign that lasted three hours that detailed the events following the Red Legion’s defeat in the vanilla story.

At the time, this expansion was not well received, with many Guardians feeling it did not add enough content. These frustrations were amplified by the disappointing state of Destiny 2 at the time, which launched with a shortage of things to do and a limited endgame. This expansion is no longer playable, as it was vaulted on November 10, 2020.

Warmind (2018)

Warmind delved into Rasputin’s backstory, as well as providing invaluable information on the Bray family. Image credit: Bungie

Warmind followed on from Curse of Osiris as the second Destiny 2 expansion, releasing on May 8, 2018. Just like its predecessor, this was bundled as part of the Year 1 Expansion Pass. Set several months after the last expansion, Warmind told the story of Rasputin and the Clovis Bray corporation.

It only featured a short campaign, with the average play time coming in at two hours. Outside of the story, it also introduced the Hellas Basin patrol zone, several strikes, and a bounty system that rewarded Warmind Bits. This currency was used to upgrade bunkers and unlock unique rewards, including weapons and seasonal mods.

To its credit, Warmind was better received than Curse of Osiris, with players praising it for being a more substantial update. However, it was still limited in scope and would be the last smaller-scale expansion for several years. As with Curse of Osiris, this expansion has since been vaulted and is no longer available.

Forsaken (2018)

Forsaken is a story of revenge, with the Guardian’s sole goal being to track down Uldren Sov and make him pay. Image credit: Bungie

Released on 4 September, 2018, Forsaken was the first full-scale Destiny 2 expansion. Unlike those included in the Year 1 Expansion Pass, this was a standalone DLC that cost $69.99. While it was more expensive than previous expansions, Forsaken made up for that by adding more content than both Curse of Osiris and Warmind combined.

Its story takes place in the Reef and revolves around the origin of the Scorn and the tragic death of Cayde-6. The campaign was much longer this time around, with an average playthrough taking 10 to 12 hours. Beyond the campaign, Forsaken also introduced the Last Wish raid, Shattered Throne dungeon, Gambit, and the Dreaming City patrol zone.

Forsaken was considered a step up from past expansions, receiving praise for its emotive story. Likewise, both critics and players alike were impressed by the new raid and dungeon, both of which remain fun activities to this day. While most of the playable content is still in the live game, the story itself has been vaulted.

Shadowkeep (2019)

Shadowkeep has players visit a reprised Moon to fight Nightmares that were created by a strange ancient pyramid. Image credit: Bungie

Shadowkeep was released on October 1, 2019. Following on from Forsaken, this DLC takes place on a reprised version of the Moon, a playable destination in the original Destiny. The Guardian is tasked with teaming up with Eris Morn to defeat powerful Nightmares and gain a better understanding of the Pyramid, a mysterious vessel imbued with Darkness.

The main story takes around 7 hours to complete, but Shadowkeep also features a lot of post-story content. A completionist run that covers everything on offer can easily take over 40 hours. That includes gathering all 15 new exotics and completing both the Garden of Salvation raid and Pit of Heresy dungeon.

Much like Forsaken, Shadowkeep was considered to be successful. Some of the highlights include the lore, fun exotics, and how Bungie was able to revamp such an iconic location. More importantly for active players, this is the first expansion where none of the major content was vaulted, with all future expansions remaining available in the live game.

Beyond Light (2020)

Beyond Light focuses on Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, and her goal to punish the Traveler for abandoning her people. Image credit: Bungie

Beyond Light was the fifth Destiny 2 expansion, released on November 10, 2020. This time around, players set out for Europa to team up with Elsie Bray and defeat Eramis. Corrupted by the Darkness, Eramis intends to take revenge on the Traveler for abandoning the Fallen during the Whirlwind, an apocalyptic event that ended Eliksni civilization.

Much like Shadowkeep, Beyond Light’s campaign takes around 7 hours to complete, but there’s a lot of post-story content. The side activities alone total over 10 hours, and a completionist playthrough will take you at least 60 hours. Completing everything involves unlocking the Stasis subclass, collecting 15 new exotics, and clearing the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

This expansion was well received, with the new subclass drawing a lot of praise. Critics also enjoyed exploring Europa, as well as the improved character writing that makes them feel more believable than ever. The biggest critique was targeted at content vaulting, as Beyond Light’s arrival saw both Year 1 expansions removed from the game.

The Witch Queen (2022)

The Witch Queen takes place after Savathun is revived by the Traveler, and her plans have grown more sinister than ever. Image credit: Bungie

The Witch Queen was released on February 22, 2022, after being delayed. This expansion focuses on Savathun after she was resurrected and given the power of a Lightbearer, becoming the first Hive to do so. The Vanguard’s understanding of Light and Darkness is challenged, but stopping Savathun is a must even if that means going against the Traveler’s will.

Completing The Witch Queen’s campaign takes around 12 hours, making it one of the longest in Destiny 2. There is less side content this time around, but this expansion makes up for that with the new weapon crafting system. This DLC also saw the arrival of the Vow of the Disciple raid, Savathun’s Throne World, 14 new exotics, and two dungeons.

Many consider this to be the best Destiny 2 expansion ever made, with it scoring an impressive 86 on Metacritic. These reviews emphasize key strengths like the fantastic storytelling, highly engaging raid, and numerous improvements to core systems. If you want to get into Destiny, this is a great place to start.

Lightfall (2023)

Lightfall features a civilization that have utilized the Veil to protect themselves from the Witness, but their time is running out. Image credit: Bungie

Serving as a direct sequel to The Witch Queen, Lightfall was released on February 28, 2023. Set a year after Savathun’s defeat, the Vanguard head to Neomuna, a newly discovered city that somehow survived the Collapse. The secret to their success was a defense network powered by the Veil, which is now under threat from the Witness.

At just 8 hours, Lightfall’s campaign is shorter than The Witch Queen’s but average when compared to older expansions. It features a wealth of side content that can easily take over 60 hours to finish in its entirety. Most notably, this includes the new Strand subclass, the Root of Nightmares raid, two challenging dungeons, and 13 exotics to collect.

Unfortunately, Lightfall was unpopular with both the community and professional critics. With a metascore of 69, it was the worst-reviewed expansion since Warmind. While many enjoyed Neomuna as a patrol zone, this was overshadowed by the story’s inappropriate tone, questionable writing, and Nimbus. Nobody likes Nimbus.

The Final Shape (2024)

The Final Shape has you take a last stand against the Witness as you wage war with the universe on the line. Image credit: Bungie

All of the events up until now lead up to this. Released on 4 June 2024, The Final Shape is the epic conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga that began a decade prior. In this DLC, you dive headfirst into The Traveler to stop the Witness at all costs. Either you win or the world ends.

You can expect the campaign to take 10 hours, with post-story content requiring 35 hours. To complete everything, you’ll need to fully explore The Pale Heart, unlock the Prismatic subclass, clear the Salvation’s Edge raid, and finish the two new dungeons. That’s in addition to collecting 17 exotics, which are gathered through unique quests like Dual Destiny that’s focused entirely on co-op play.

Bungie’s ambitions with The Final Shape paid off big time, with it being the best reviewed Destiny 2 expansion in history. In particular, the narrative payoff was seen as a huge positive, with it delivering an ending worthy of the wait. Players also loved using the Prismatic subclass, which delivered a power fantasy unlike anything seen before.

The Edge of Fate (2025)

The Edge of Fate takes place after the Witness is defeated, and now a mysterious group called The Nine has demanded your attention. Image credit: Bungie

Looking to kickstart a new saga for the first time in 11 years, The Edge of Fate was released on 15 July, 2025. With the Witness defeated, the story shifts to focus on The Nine, a group of mysterious entities with ties to our solar system’s celestial bodies. This new saga begins with a trip to Kepler and a duel with Maya Sundaresh.

At roughly 9 hours, The Edge of Fate’s campaign is a standard length for a Destiny 2 expansion. However, given that this expansion costs less than usual, this campaign offers impressive value. Admittedly, The Edge of Fate is on the smaller side when it comes to additional content, adding just one raid and six exotics.

The Edge of Fate was poorly received, scoring even worse than Lightfall. Many have criticized the brutal grind, past content being made irrelevant, and various issues with The Portal. While the campaign itself proved popular and people mostly enjoyed Kepler, Bungie’s attempt to soft reset progression has had mixed results.

Renegades (2025)

Renegades sees a second Dredgen appear, leaving the Guardian with no choice but to become an outlaw and handle things on their own. Image credit: Bungie

Renegades is the next expansion, set to be released on December 2, 2025. It will be a Star Wars-inspired DLC that will see the Guardian become an outlaw to take down the Barren Imperium, an emerging Cabal faction that is creating a lethal superweapon. Those familiar with the First Order in Star Wars can expect something similar here.

As for the villain, Renegades will introduce a second Dredgen to the franchise. These infamous Guardians have embraced the Darkness at the cost of their humanity. Comparable to a Sith, Dredgens are often driven by hate and can cause immeasurable harm if ignored. It’s up to you to put a stop to them.

Building on the improvements added in Rise and Iron, Renegades will also address several key concerns raised by the community. This means a faster power climb, the Portal being streamlined, and activity rewards being buffed. If these changes are enough to get Destiny 2 back on track, only time will tell.

Ask The Escapist

When is the next Destiny 2 expansion being released? The next expansion will be Renegades, which is a Star Wars-themed expansion coming out on December 2, 2025. This DLC makes up the second half of the Year of Prophecy, which began with The Edge of Fate. Will Renegades receive a mid-season update similar to Ash and Iron? Yes, the Renegades expansion will receive the Shadow and Order update on March 3, 2026. This promises to be comparable to Ash and Iron, introducing a new rewards pass, sandbox changes, and plenty of new gear. What expansions are coming out in 2026 after the Year of Prophecy ends? Bungie has yet to reveal any specifics, but next year’s expansion is expected to continue the Fate Saga. Given this, you can expect it to reveal more about The Nine and their role in the universe. What is the cheapest way to buy every expansion in 2025? You’ll want to purchase the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025) and Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy. This combination will grant you access to all of the non-vaulted expansions on this list. Which Destiny 2 expansions have been vaulted? The base game campaign, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken have all been vaulted, meaning none of their campaigns are playable in the live game.

References

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy