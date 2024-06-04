Destiny 2 Servers Are Not Available – Error Message Explained

If you are trying your best to get into Destiny 2, but just cannot do it, then have no fear. You are not alone, and many Guardians have been cut down by the servers not being available.

Destiny 2 Servers Are Not Available

If you are getting whacked by this error, the bad news is that there is just nothing you can do. The problem is entirely on Bungie’s side, and you can wiggle all the wires in your PC, pray to the assorted gods of tech, and even switch to the brand of console that you don’t like, and nothing will happen.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖Update 8.0.0.1



Destiny 2 background maintenance has been extended. We will provide additional updates in 2 hours. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 4, 2024

The best thing to do is wait, fire up Warframe or Final Fantasy XIV and do some farming. There are always more resources to get, especially with Jade Shadows and Dawntrail approaching. In all seriousness, there really is no option here but to remain patient and wait for Bungie to get the issue resolved.

While pessimistic players predicted there would be some issues with the launch, it’s definitely ending up in a much worse state than I would have thought. I cannot imagine that this is even close to the start to The Final Shape that Bungie was hoping for. Hopefully, they have the issues cleared up soon.

