Destiny 2 Servers Are Not Available – Error Message Explained

Aidan O'Brien
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:19 pm

If you are trying your best to get into Destiny 2, but just cannot do it, then have no fear. You are not alone, and many Guardians have been cut down by the servers not being available.

Destiny 2 Servers Are Not Available

If you are getting whacked by this error, the bad news is that there is just nothing you can do. The problem is entirely on Bungie’s side, and you can wiggle all the wires in your PC, pray to the assorted gods of tech, and even switch to the brand of console that you don’t like, and nothing will happen.

The best thing to do is wait, fire up Warframe or Final Fantasy XIV and do some farming. There are always more resources to get, especially with Jade Shadows and Dawntrail approaching. In all seriousness, there really is no option here but to remain patient and wait for Bungie to get the issue resolved.

While pessimistic players predicted there would be some issues with the launch, it’s definitely ending up in a much worse state than I would have thought. I cannot imagine that this is even close to the start to The Final Shape that Bungie was hoping for. Hopefully, they have the issues cleared up soon.

Destiny 2
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.