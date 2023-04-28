Diablo 4’s PC Requirements Revealed

Diablo 4 doesn’t make life easy for you, pitting you against the very forces of hell. But if your PC’s not up to scratch, sub-par frame rates could be your worst enemy. You might not even be able to play the game at all. So, if you want to know if your PC can handle this action RPG, here’s the answer to what are Diablo 4’s PC requirements?

Will Your PC be Able to Run Diablo 4 at all? Here are the Minimum Requirements

Blizzard have helpfully shared Diablo 4’s PC requirements, from minimum through to ultra. So, if you want to play Diablo 4 on PC, you’ll want a PC that meets the following specifications:

Minimum requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Those specs will let you run the game at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps. So the game won’t be super pretty but it shouldn’t stutter so much that enemies murder you before you can blink.

Medium requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

If you’ve got a PC that meets these specs you’ll be able to run it at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps. That 60fps is a target — you might not always hit that.

High requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

With these specs you should be able to run the game at 1080p, a target of 60fps, and high graphics settings.

Ultra requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

With these specs you should be able to run Diablo 4 in 4K with 60fps and ultra high graphics settings.

What if your PC doesn’t meet these minimum specifications?

Normally if your PC doesn’t meet these specifications we’d say don’t bother risking a refund. Blizzard have said it’s possible it’ll run but at your own risk. They state:

“Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished.”

So Diablo 4 won’t wag its finger at you and refuse to run, but it could be all but unplayable. Given that this is an action RPG rather than a turn-based RPG, any judder could be lethal to your character. And that’s what you need to know about Diablo 4’s PC requirements.