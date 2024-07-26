How to Get Auric Cells in Dead By Daylight

Let’s be real, half of the fun of Dead by Daylight is dressing up your favorite main in outlandish outfits, and you’ll need Auric Cells if you’re hoping to make that happen. Where can you get these items, and can you get any for free?

How to Obtain Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight

Auric Cells are important for a variety of reasons — they’re a way to purchase new Killers, Survivors, and even cosmetics in the game. Certain killers and survivors are also only purchasable by using Auric Cells, so you’ll need to stock up if you’re hoping to get characters like Chucky or Alien.

To purchase Auric Cells, you’ll need to head to the shop. No matter which console version you’re playing or if you’re on a PC, these steps are going to be the same. From the shop, head to the Get Auric Cells option at the bottom of the page, and from here, select the amount you would like to add to your account. The values of Auric Cells are as follows:

Auric Cell Cost Auric Cell Amount Bonus Cells Total Auric Cells $5 500 Auric Cells No Bonus 500 Auric Cells $10 1,000 Auric Cells 100 Bonus Cells 1,100 Auric Cells $20 2,000 Auric Cells 250 Bonus Cells 2,250 Auric Cells $35 3,500 Auric Cells 525 Bonus Cells 4,025 Auric Cells $50 5,000 Auric Cells 1,000 Bonus Cells 6,000 Auric Cells $100 10,000 Auric Cells 2,500 Bonus Cells 12,500 Auric Cells

Auric Cells can be used to purchase anything in the shop, whereas Iridescent Shards can only be used on original Killers, Survivors, and Cosmetics. If you’re looking to purchase a licensed character, you will not be able to use the free Iridescent Shards that you obtain by playing the game. They are only purchasable via Auric Cells or by purchasing the DLC pack that they are included in.

Can You Get Any Free Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight?

The only way to get Auric Cells for “free” is by purchasing and completing the Battle Pass included in Dead by Daylight. By completing different tiers, you’ll have the chance to claim 1,000 Auric Cells on the Premium Track, whereas free tiers do not grant this reward.

If you’re hoping to go this route, you’ll want to purchase the Battle Pass, known as The Rift in Dead by Daylight, which costs $10. If you play a lot and want an easy way to get some extra Auric Cells, this is one of the best ways to do it.

Dead by Daylight is available to play now.

Dead by Daylight is available to play now.

