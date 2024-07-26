An image of Dead by Daylight drawn by a community member by the name of @deerDusT_ in an article detailing how to get auric cells
Image via Behaviour/@deerDusT_
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Auric Cells in Dead By Daylight

Find out how to load your account with Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:37 pm

Let’s be real, half of the fun of Dead by Daylight is dressing up your favorite main in outlandish outfits, and you’ll need Auric Cells if you’re hoping to make that happen. Where can you get these items, and can you get any for free?

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to Obtain Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight

Auric Cells are important for a variety of reasons — they’re a way to purchase new Killers, Survivors, and even cosmetics in the game. Certain killers and survivors are also only purchasable by using Auric Cells, so you’ll need to stock up if you’re hoping to get characters like Chucky or Alien.

  • The Shop menu where players can purchase Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • The Auric Cells menu in Dead by Daylight showing off all of the different Auric Cell values in an article describing how to get them
    Screenshot by The Escapist

To purchase Auric Cells, you’ll need to head to the shop. No matter which console version you’re playing or if you’re on a PC, these steps are going to be the same. From the shop, head to the Get Auric Cells option at the bottom of the page, and from here, select the amount you would like to add to your account. The values of Auric Cells are as follows:

Auric Cell CostAuric Cell AmountBonus CellsTotal Auric Cells
$5500 Auric CellsNo Bonus500 Auric Cells
$101,000 Auric Cells100 Bonus Cells1,100 Auric Cells
$202,000 Auric Cells250 Bonus Cells2,250 Auric Cells
$353,500 Auric Cells525 Bonus Cells4,025 Auric Cells
$505,000 Auric Cells1,000 Bonus Cells6,000 Auric Cells
$10010,000 Auric Cells2,500 Bonus Cells12,500 Auric Cells

Auric Cells can be used to purchase anything in the shop, whereas Iridescent Shards can only be used on original Killers, Survivors, and Cosmetics. If you’re looking to purchase a licensed character, you will not be able to use the free Iridescent Shards that you obtain by playing the game. They are only purchasable via Auric Cells or by purchasing the DLC pack that they are included in.

Can You Get Any Free Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight?

The only way to get Auric Cells for “free” is by purchasing and completing the Battle Pass included in Dead by Daylight. By completing different tiers, you’ll have the chance to claim 1,000 Auric Cells on the Premium Track, whereas free tiers do not grant this reward.

If you’re hoping to go this route, you’ll want to purchase the Battle Pass, known as The Rift in Dead by Daylight, which costs $10. If you play a lot and want an easy way to get some extra Auric Cells, this is one of the best ways to do it.

Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and all Lara Croft perks.

Dead by Daylight is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Dead by Daylight
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.