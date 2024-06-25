All Lara Croft Perks in Dead By Daylight

Lara Croft has braved no end of mysterious and hostile environments. And now, in Dead by Daylight, she’ll be traversing the fog. Here’s all of Lara Croft’s perks in Dead by Daylight.

All of Lara Croft’s Perks in Dead by Daylight, Listed

Dead by Daylight has seen the arrival of some truly iconic and hardened survivors these past few years. And now Lara Croft, archeologist and adventurer, has made her way into the fog. And she comes with perks that perfectly suit her.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Perk: Finesse This perk activates when you are healthy. This perk goes on cool-down for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault. Your fast vaults are 20% faster.

Perk: Hardened After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

Perk: Specialist Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then, for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.



There’s no doubt that Finesse and Specialist will find permanent places in looping and generator rushing builds, respectively. That 20% fast vault increase is especially brutal. But Hardened might find a niche place in surveillance builds when used in conjunction with Nick Cage’s Scene Partner perk. But there’s surely better ways to read the Killer’s Aura than wasting two perks.

Either way, Lara Croft is a welcome sight on the Survivor’s side in Dead by Daylight. Killers will probably hate her though. Especially when the 2v8 mode kicks off this summer.

Lara Croft will be released on official Dead by Daylight servers on July 16.

