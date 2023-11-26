Killers & Survivors That Should Be Added to Dead By Daylight

Dead by Daylight regularly adds new characters. And just when you think it’s done, here comes Nicolas Cage. However, there are still plenty of deserving individuals who have yet to appear. Here are eight characters who should be on Dead by Daylight’s radar and why they should make the cut.

1. The Tall Man – Phantasm (Killer)

Phantasm‘s The Tall Man, an otherworldly, eyebrow-raising mortician, rarely gets a look as far as games go. Aside from being supernaturally strong, he’s also got flying, brain-drilling spheres that could seek out any survivor. And while his minions, made out of compressed corpses, aren’t too fast, they’re plenty menacing enough.

2. Cassie Hack – Hack/Slash (Survivor)

What Buffy the Vampire Slayer is to vampires, Cassie Hack is to anyone with a hockey mask or penchant for offing teenagers. The ultimate final girl, she might not get to take down Dead by Daylight’s killers, but her resilience and power would make her a real problem.

3. The Thing – John Carpenter’s The Thing (Killer)

One thing missing from Dead by Daylight is a monster that can take on the form of would-be survivors. The Dredge is gruesome – we’ll give it that – but just imagine cowering alongside a fellow “survivor,” only to have them burst out in front of you. It’s a little Among Us, but we’d pay good money for that experience.

4. Jess – Triangle (Survivor)

Stuck on an abandoned ship, Triangle’s Jess is trapped in a Sisyphean time loop. As a Dead by Daylight survivor, she could have the ability to survive death by becoming another loop’s Jess. That won’t make quite as much sense if you’ve not seen the movie, but she’ll be able to give as good as she gets.

5. The Weeping Angels – Doctor Who (Killer)

Doctor Who’s Weeping Angels might seem like a bad match for Dead by Daylight. After all, all the survivors need to do is keep an eye on them since they can’t move when observed. But then you throw in their ability to disrupt light sources, as well as the “cherubs,” mini Weeping Angels that are much trickier to spot. That’s how these stone killers could really come into their own.

6. Andy Barclay – Child’s Play (Survivor)

Dead by Daylight is getting murderous doll Chucky and his off-on-off girlfriend, Jennifer. But so far, there’s been no sign of Andy Barclay, his long-time nemesis. But if there’s one survivor who knows about taking down this diminutive killer, it’s Andy. Give him bonuses against Chucky, and you set the scene for another showdown.

7. The Leprechaun – Leprechaun (Killer)

The Leprechaun movies haven’t been the same since they parted ways with Warwick Davis. However, this menace’s obsession with gold could be both his strength and undoing. Dead by Daylight could make it so that whichever survivor is in possession of his pot of gold is especially vulnerable to his attacks, leading to a deadly game of pass-the-parcel. Get Davis to do the voice, and you’re golden.

8. Kevin McCallister – Home Alone (Survivor)

Okay, I’ll admit, Home Alone’s Kevin Mccallister originally made it onto this list because of that Robot Chicken sketch where he went up against Michael Myers. It didn’t go well. And, yes, Dead by Daylight would have to come up with some alternative to literally hanging a child on a hook.

But imagine how satisfying it’d be, as a survivor, and how humiliating it’d be, as a killer, to take on the forces of evil with household objects. I don’t care how many puzzle boxes Pinhead has got – let’s see how much he appreciates pain when he’s smacked in the face with six paint cans on strings.

You might notice there are a few names missing from this lineup, including Jason Voorhees. But while his game is getting delisted at the end of the year, rumblings are there’s another Friday the 13th game in the works.

And as much as I’d love to see Buffy the Vampire Slayer join Dead by Daylight, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has made it clear she’s never revisiting the role. Besides, she’d wipe the floor with every killer, from the Trapper to Nemesis.

And those are the killers and survivors that Behaviour Interactive needs to bring to their multiplayer murder-fest in order to keep fans happy.