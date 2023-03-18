With Diablo 4 by Blizzard Entertainment on the horizon, we’re getting our first taste of the game with a paid early beta. If you’ve been wanting to scratch your Diablo 4 itch and pre-purchased a copy of the game to gain early access to to the beta running from the 17th – 19th of March, only to be disappointed by hours of queuing, disconnection errors, and other disappointments, you can get a refund!

How to Get a Refund for Diablo 4 Early Access on PC

Whether you’ve spent hours in the queue only to be disconnected from the game with an error bug or you’re simply just not enjoying your Diablo 4 experience at all, you can get your money back for your pre-order if you’re not happy.

Luckily Blizzard has made getting a refund a very easy and straightforward process. Simply navigate to the Battle.net website and log in to your account there. Once logged in, hover over the account dropdown on the top right hand side of the site and you’ll see a support (?) icon, click on that to go through to the support section of Battle.net.

In the support section you’ll see a list of games. Click on the one for Diablo 4. There will be a list of topics to choose from, so select the one labeled ‘refunds.’ From here you’ll be able to proceed with your refund if you’re certain you don’t want to continue slaying demons in the world of Diablo 4.

That’s all there is to getting a refund through Battle.net if you’ve not had a good experience on Diablo 4 with the pre-order beta. It’s a very quick and easy process at least! And that’s a world of difference from actually accessing the beta for many players, who may be wondering just why the queues are so long.