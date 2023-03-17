Considering the original Diablo came out in 1997, it’s fair to say that Blizzard has taken its sweet, sweet time developing the franchise over the years if we’re only now getting Diablo 4. However, there is one more obstacle to overcome in order to enjoy the Diablo 4 beta test: bugs and errors, the kind that stop you from playing the game. For instance, error code 395002 in Diablo 4 beta testing will tell you that your account is currently locked, and if you want to know how to fix it, there is only one solution.

Patience Is How to Fix Error Code 395002 in Diablo 4 Beta Testing

When this error hits, Blizzard recommends that you wait a few minutes and try again — and that’s genuinely all you can do at this point in time; its servers are getting pretty hard. While Blizzard is working feverishly to identify and correct bugs so players can have the best possible experience, the reality is still that bugs and strange errors are a fundamental part of participating in a beta test. Nonetheless, Blizzard is keeping a running list of major known issues across PC and console versions. It is possible this error will be quietly rectified soon enough.

Regardless, the good news is that you don’t have to worry about your Diablo 4 account being genuinely locked or deleted or anything heinous like that. Time should resolve all of your issues, even if it can be frustrating to wait, considering the beta is only lasting for a finite time. But in the absolute worst case, you can rest assured that, when Diablo IV launches in full on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this June, you won’t be running into this problem anymore. Well, maybe.

So, yes, patience is the only answer as to how to fix error code 395002 in Diablo 4 beta testing. The same goes for how to fix error code 316719, which seems a little more frustrating.