Blizzard has set Diablo IV beta dates for March 2023 across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, and the beta will include the Prologue and all of Act 1. Those who pre-purchased Diablo IV gain early access and can play March 17-19, with the open beta available a week later on all platforms March 24-26.

As fans make their way through the chilling sights of the Fractured Wastes, the first zone in Diablo IV, they’ll be able to reach a level cap of 25. While beta progress will carry over between weekends, Blizzard game director Joe Shely explained to IGN that open beta progress will not carry over to the final release later this year. He added, “Obviously, the character progress during the beta will get whipped before release. We want everyone to start with a fair playing field.” Still, the open beta presents a great opportunity for the public to go hands-on with one of the most anticipated AAA titles of 2023.

Blizzard further explained that “the experience is not finalized and you may encounter performance issues, outages, and come across things that simply don’t work. After the Open Beta concludes, we’ll evaluate all feedback we’ve received and will make changes as needed. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.”

A look at the game from last year showed off many of the miserable locations players will spend hours in. You’ll be able to battle demons and hoard loot when Diablo IV launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on June 6, 2023, but first, there are the open beta dates to look forward to.