The road to hell is paved with good intentions, but it’s also paved with error codes. The Diablo 4 beta test is here, and myriad players are ironically having the time of their lives in hell right now — except for a few painful bugs that are crashing the game and sending players back to a queue. In particular, a lot of players are running into error code 316719 in Diablo 4 beta testing, and if you are wondering how to fix it, you better brace yourself for more pain with the answer.

Waiting It Out Is How to Fix Error Code 316719 in Diablo 4 Beta Testing

Yep, that seems to be all you can do right now. As developer Blizzard has been eager to remind people on social media, the whole point of a beta test is to identify pain points to remedy for the final release of the game. Blizzard can’t fix every issue right this instant, but it is aggressively collecting feedback about how to improve the full release when it launches this June on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It is also keeping a running list of major known issues across PC and console versions. There is at least a possibility that Blizzard will resolve this error soon.

Check out the links below for known issues. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer. 🖥️ PC Known Issues: https://t.co/bwyT5RcOI4 🎮 Console Known Issues: https://t.co/LmCDRLKg1U — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

Error code 316719 seems to be cropping up most often when players level up in the beta, but it could also reportedly happen during character creation, early cinematics, or basically at just a random moment. When that happens, you’re returned to the main menu, where you are forced to confront the evil of lengthy queues before you can get back to the Diablo 4 experience. So basically, you’re kind of naked when it comes to trying to avoid this error or a similar error; you just have to hope for the best. Or maybe you should pray?

This is really all there is to say about how to fix error code 316719 in Diablo 4 beta testing at the moment. Good luck!