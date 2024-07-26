How Romantic Boundaries Work in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

With The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion, Simmers have more control over how their Sims behave in romantic relationships. One exciting addition is the ability to set Romantic Boundaries that open up a world of options for relationship types. Here’s how they work.

Recommended Videos

How to Set Your Sim’s Romantic Boundaries

In Create-a-Sim, you’ll now have the ability to edit each Sim’s Romantic Boundaries. To do so, click the three dots below where you choose their gender identity. Then, head over to the Romantic Boundaries panel. Here, you’ll see a few different options you can adjust to change how your Sim feels about romantic relationships.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll have four options that impact what behavior from their romantic partner causes your Sim to be jealous. That means that The Sims 4 Lovestruck is letting us have polyamorous Sims at last. Simply toggle off jealousy and your Sim won’t mind if their partner has other partners.

What Romantic Boundaries Do in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Setting the Romantic Boundaries for your Sim essentially adjusts how they feel about their partners engaging in various romantic acts with other Sims. If you have jealousy on, your Sim will be upset when their partner flirts with another Sim, kisses another Sim, etc, depending on which categories are toggled on and off.

If you turn jealousy off, your Sims can happily live polyamorous lives without getting upset with one another. No more breaking up families from those autonomous flirtation interactions! If you turn jealousy on, your Sims will prefer monogamy for some or all lovey-dovey interactions.

As for that last question? Your Sims can have mature discussions about Romantic Boundaries that can impact whether or not they’ll get jealous. If your monogamous Sim matches with a polyamorous partner, whether in the new Cupid’s Corner app or the old-fashioned way, they could change their ways — or vice versa.

While there aren’t a ton of options for Romantic Boundaries in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, it’s at least allowing for a wider range of romantic relationships than we had in the game previously.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy