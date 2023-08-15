Diablo IV Trading Disabled After Blizzard Catches Wind of New Gold Exploit

Blizzard Entertainment has completely shut down in-game trading in Diablo IV following the emergence of an exploit that allows players to duplicate Gold and items. The developer announced the decision on Reddit, letting fans know that they won’t be able to trade items with their friends until the issue is resolved. No specific timeline for the fix was given, though Blizzard did warn that players who used the exploit may be hit with swift punishment.

“We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a Gold and item duplication exploit,” Blizzard’s message says. “We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade. Once that is done, we will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all. As always, any account that engages in Gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement.”

The Diablo IV community began to spot evidence of a new duplication glitch throughout the last week, with Reddit user Complexityx providing an example of one player trading 9 billion Gold. If you haven’t been playing Blizzard’s latest entry in the dungeon-crawler series, 9 billion Gold is kind of a lot. The worst part is that Complexityx said they had seen others engaging in the same suspicious behavior.

How Blizzard will clean up the Gold exploit is unclear. However, in a follow-up comment on today’s announcement, the company explained that those who unknowingly traded with another player who took advantage of the exploit will not be punished. Hopefully, Blizzard’s fix for the issue arrives soon so players can get back to grinding out their Gold in Diablo IV the good old-fashioned way.