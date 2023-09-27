Chris Pine Goes Full Disney Villain in Trailer for Wish

Disney is celebrating 100 years of existence this year, and as part of that celebration they’re releasing Wish, and now, the company has put out a trailer for the film.

You can watch the trailer for Wish, which was posted by Disney on YouTube, below. The footage claims that wish has been a hundred years in the making No, Wish isn’t some long-lost concept from Walt Disney that they found in a vault alongside his cryogenically frozen brain. Instead, the film is based on the premise “When you wish upon a star…” from Pinnochio, a tune that has come to define the company over its century of existence and its slow crawl to total domination of the entertainment industry.

Wish actually looks like another winner for the animation studio, which has been on a string of hits since clawing itself out of irrelevancy with Frozen. The film follows Asha (Ariana DeBose), an apprentice to the wish-granting King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who discovers the king isn’t all that great after all and then learns that she too can grant wishes after she wishes upon a star. That star turns into one of two adorable Disney sidekicks alongside Asha’s pet goat, Valentino (Disney’s fave Alan Tudyk), and the trio must save the kingdom and show that everyone’s dreams can come true. It’s classic Disney princess fodder and it looks great.

It actually really does look great. Disney Animation seems to have switched up their animation style a bit, giving this a bit of inspiration from the liked of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The interesting thing here is that the style actually does make the film relate back to Disney’s traditional, non-CGI animation far more than any of their other CG work ever has. There’s a definitely 2D fell to the proceedings that make the movie actually look more like an homage to Disney’s history. Whether that was intentional or just a by-product of hopping on the hottest animation style isn’t clear, but I’ll give directors Chris Buck (Frozen) and Fawn Veerasunthorn the benefit of the doubt here.

Wish hits theaters on November 22.