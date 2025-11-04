Dispatch’s strongest elements are its tiniest details – here’s how to hack 

Dispatch feels like a grand game to experience, thanks to its vibrant cast of characters and solid world-building. However, its best elements are arguably in its smallest details, like the mini-games that pop up throughout each episode.

If you’ve been baffled by the hacking mini-games that seem to get trickier with each Dispatch shift, here’s a rundown of how to complete them with ease. I’ll also look at how to turn down the risk in the settings for a more cinematic experience.

Hacking mini-games pop up in each Dispatch episode, giving you an immersive part to play while your squad of supervillains save the day.

These mini-games start simple, but they get more complicated with each iteration, adding in new challenges like passwords, frequencies, and antiviruses.

To complete a hacking mini-game in Dispatch, you need to guide the target shape through the map and create bridges to cross gaps. Bridges are created by inputting the correct series of buttons.

Parroting the button series out loud can help make inputting the sequence easier – as daft as that sounds – and looking at the far side of the screen while being chased can help you plan ahead.

If you find the hacking in Dispatch to be more of a nuisance than it’s worth, you can turn on the unlimited setting to make the sequences less demanding.

How to hack easily in Dispatch

The hacking mini-games get more intense as the game progresses. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

To solve a hacking sequence in Dispatch, you need to guide the target shape through the map with your directional buttons, building bridges to cover any gaps you encounter.

Gaps will be indicated by a hammer icon – as you approach them, you’ll get the option to interact with them, then complete a series of button inputs. For example, it might be up, up, down, left. Once you’ve successfully tapped in the sequence, the bridge will be built.

It’s simple enough at first, but as you progress through Dispatch and get further into its story, you’ll encounter some more complex hacking sequences, along with a timer, indicated by an orange bar at the top of the screen.

Some hacking sequences will require you to uncover a password to unlock the way forward; jot the button inputs down on a piece of paper if you encounter a key symbol and aren’t confident in your short-term memory. I’ve got the memory of a goldfish and had to make a note of the first two-part password that I encountered.

Looking ahead will help you breeze through the mystery sections. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

Others might require you to uncover a secret sequence; all you need to do if you encounter these is look ahead and copy the pattern displayed on the map. In the example above, it was down, right, down, right, up, right, up.

The one hazard in Dispatch’s hacking sequences that might stress people out is the antivirus. Antiviruses are red enemies that’ll chase you through the map, meaning you’ll need to think on your feet (or corners) to dodge them. If you get caught, you’ll need to restart, so look ahead to map out your journey in advance.

If you’re not a fan of gambling on these sequences, you can head to the general settings tab and make them a lot simpler by turning on the “unlimited hacking attempts” option.

You can also turn off quick-time events here. Image credit: Adhod Studio

You can turn this on or off whenever you like, along with the setting that disables quick-time events, too.

Hacking in Dispatch is one of the best additions to an overall cinematic experience; it’s a small but punchy mini-game that allows you to get even more immersed in the action. If you’re not a fan of the trickier hacking sequences later in the game, it’s possible to turn on unlimited attempts in the general settings tab.

When was the Dispatch release date? Dispatch came out initially on October 22, 2025. How many episodes of Dispatch are there? At the time of writing this article, four Dispatch episodes have been released, with four more on the way. What's the cinematic mode in Dispatch? The cinematic mode in Dispatch is enabled in the general settings tab and it turns off quick-time events. Will there be a second season of Dispatch? At the time of writing, nothing official has been confirmed about a second season of Dispatch.

