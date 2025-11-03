Dispatch: Latest news, guides, and features

Dispatch is a superhero comedy adventure from the team at Adhoc Studio that’s been sweeping the gaming community as of late, mesmerizing players with its solid sense of humour and cinematic feel.

Here, you’ll find The Escapist’s Dispatch coverage, including episode release times, important guides, and detailed op-eds. As more Dispatch news emerges, this guide will be updated, so make sure to check back regularly.

The Escapist recaps

Dispatch is an episodic superhero comedy game, developed and published by the team at Adhoc Studio. It’s vibrant and lively, with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour that’s been generating a fanbase rapidly.

The initial Dispatch release date was October 22, 2025, and four episodes are available at the time of writing this guide. Four more episodes are slated for release, based on the game’s episode select screen.

The animated game features a wide variety of iconic voices and names, with a star-studded voice acting cast.

Despite the gaming community being inundated with mechanic-focused games, the response to Dispatch has been mesmerizing so far.

Latest Dispatch news and episode details

The game is visually impressive. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

At the time of writing, there are four episodes available to play through in Dispatch, each coming in at just under an hour in runtime.

Playing through Dispatch is an immersive and cinematic experience, with a minimalistic style of play. The majority of each episode is focused on dialogue and choosing how to respond to key characters, with the titular dispatch mechanic playing an important role as well.

The first two Dispatch episodes were received incredibly well; you can find the rest of our Dispatch news coverage below:

Based on the in-game episode selection screen and official Steam page, four more Dispatch episodes are due to release in November 2025, coming out in pairs.

The stunning animation and vibrant voice acting cast are sure to help these episodes land smoothly, adding to fan theories that a second season may happen down the line.

Nothing official has been confirmed about a second season at the time of writing, but it’s a hot topic in community forums. If anything gets confirmed about further Dispatch episodes, this guide will be updated so make sure to check back.

Dispatch opinions, guides, and gameplay analysis

There’s a wide variety of characters in Dispatch. Image credit: Adhoc Studio

Despite not being out for long at the time of writing, Dispatch has already managed to enchant the gaming community with its wacky cast of characters, vibrant art style, and episodic style of storytelling. Key moments in later episodes, like finding the bomb, have also kept players intrigued.

Comparisons have already been drawn to Telltale Games – particularly with Telltale’s The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us.

In a gaming market that feels somewhat dominated by mechanically-driven genres like extraction shooters, the explosive popularity of a game like Dispatch has been exciting to see. The next Dispatch episodes are already drawing a lot of hype in the community, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they launch.

Ask The Escapist

When did Dispatch come out? The initial Dispatch release date was October 22, 2025. How many episodes of Dispatch are there? There are four episodes of Dispatch at the time of writing, with another four due to come out based on the in-game episode selection screen. Who developed Dispatch? Dispatch was developed and published by Adhoc Studio. Is Dispatch a difficult game? No, Dispatch has a relaxed gameplay style – you can even turn off quick-time events when starting a game if desired.

