Do Early Access Saves Carry Over to the Full Game for Baldur’s Gate 3?

From romancing Druids in bear form through to Game of Thrones–level drama, there is one hell of a wild ride to be had in Baldur’s Gate 3, and I can’t wait! If you’re like me and you’ve played the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll likely be curious about what happens to your characters and progress once in the full game, so here’s the answer to if early early-access saves carry over.

What Happens to Early Access Characters, Saves, & Progress in Baldur’s Gate 3 When the Full Game Releases

Unfortunately, in the case of early access for Baldur’s Gate 3, I have some bad news for us: It has been made clear by Larian Studios that all our characters, progress, and saves will not carry over when the full game goes live. So we can all wave goodbye to any previous progress, as the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 means that there is a full reset and everyone will be starting again from scratch.

One of my pet peeves is playing things like betas and demos that don’t carry over to the full game when it releases or at the very least provide some kind of reward for playing it that you receive upon release. It feels very unsatisfying, almost like you’ve wasted a whole bunch of time when that progress ends up being for naught. And that’s where we are this time.

This may be a bittersweet moment for us early access players, but hey, at least we are getting the full, epic experience that Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer now, and we will have a whole massive amount of content awaiting us just around the corner to explore to our hearts’ desire and forget all about our time with the early-access version as we build up our brand new characters!