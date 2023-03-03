One of the things you’ll be spending a ton of time doing in Sons of the Forest from Endnight Games is, ironically, chopping down half the forest to build cool things. If you and your Kelvin are on a wood-fueled rampage to build out your base, you may be wondering if any of those trees you just massacred will grow back. Read on to find out whether trees do or do not regrow without logging out of Sons of the Forest.

Explaining How Trees Regrow in Sons of the Forest

When you set up a base camp to operate out of, you’ll likely be surrounded by trees, which is excellent for fending off unwanted visitors but also for helping to provide one of the most critical resources in the game: logs. Without logs, there is very little that you can build, and who doesn’t want a cool treehouse? If you’re worried that cutting down all the trees near your base will result in a barren wasteland around you, don’t fret, as trees do regrow in Sons of the Forest — just not in the way you might think.

When you chop down a tree, it leaves behind a stump; that might be where you’d expect a tree to regrow from. The trees don’t actually regrow from those stumps at all. Instead, they grow from saplings that spawn randomly in space that trees typically occupy, meaning if you chop down a ton of trees near your base, those trees will be replenished somewhere in the area, just likely not from the exact spot you chopped them down initially.

This means you’re not likely to run out of trees to harvest by cutting them down near your base anytime soon. They do take some time to regrow from the saplings, but as you explore and rest and go through your day-and-night cycles, the trees will gradually be replenished around you.

Keep in mind that when cutting down trees, it’s better to also get rid of the stumps they leave behind if you have the means to do so. This will make it more likely that new saplings will be able to grow in those spots and give you a more convenient log supply. In order to actually chop the stumps, you’ll need a Modern Axe to use.

Where to Find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

The Modern Axe is very easy to obtain in Sons of the Forest. It’s just lying around out in the open in the world waiting for a would-be tree stump-slaying hero to come wield its might. Use your GPS and simply try to navigate to this location to obtain it:

That covers all there is to know about how the trees regrow in Sons of the Forest and how you can best manage them to ensure you have stacks of logs whenever you need them!