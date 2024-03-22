Do You Get to Keep Mildred’s House in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Constantly resting at the inns in town can get expensive, and with how scarce money is in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you might not want to do that so frequently. So if you’re wondering whether you get to keep Mildred’s house in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Keep Mildred’s House in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The short answer is yes, you do get to keep Mildred’s house after the one week is up in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but there’s a caveat. You need to pay 20,000 G to buy it from her.

As you’re exploring the Common and Merchant Quarters of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll eventually run into a woman named Mildred on the streets. She’ll explain that she’s going on vacation for a week and just needs someone to look after her house while she’s gone, and she’ll entrust the task to you.

During this week, you’ll get to sleep in her house free of charge. You’ll even get access to the storage chest, allowing you to organize your inventory.

After seven in-game days, Mildred will return and explain that after traveling the world, she’s thinking of moving away. She’ll then offer to sell the house to you for 20,000 G. Even if you decline at that moment, you can still come back later on if you change your mind, but you’ll lose access to the house in the meantime.

Should You Buy Mildred’s House?

There are plenty of benefits to buying Mildred’s house in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

You get to rest and pass time for free.

You get access to a storage chest.

You get access to a weapon from Brant.

While money certainly is very scarce in Dragon’s Dogma 2, my recommendation would be to purchase the house, but only after you’ve properly geared up the Arisen and the pawn. Make sure your gear is in tip-top shape, then work towards saving up the funds for the house. Not only do you get to rest for free, Brant will also eventually give you a free weapon at your doorstep once you’ve completed a few quests for him.

In addition to that, while you could just bypass inns entirely and rely solely on campsites in the open-world, that does still come with a certain level of risk, and it’s also wildly inconvenient to have to set up camp every time you want to rest. So once you’re in a comfortable spot, yes, you should buy Mildred’s house.

Hope that clears up the question of whether you can keep Mildred’s house in Dragon’s Dogma 2.