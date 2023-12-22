Do You Need a PS5 to Use the PlayStation Portal?

If you’re wondering whether you need a PlayStation 5 (PS5) to use the PlayStation Portal properly, I’m going to dive into that subject in this article and give you the answer you’re looking for.

Does the PlayStation Portal Need a PS5?

You definitely need a PS5 to use a PlayStation Portal. More than that, you need them to be on the same Wi-Fi network and in reasonable proximity because of just how the portable system works. That means the PlayStation Portal isn’t meant to really be played away from home.

You may also be wondering if you can use a PlayStation 4 with your PlayStation Portal instead, and unfortunately, you can’t. However, you play PS4 games on the handheld if you’ve got them installed on your PS5 console.

How Does the PlayStation Portal Work?

The PlayStation Portal allows you to essentially mirrors games from your PS5 to your handheld through remote play, a function that’s been apart of Sony’s console offerings for quite some time now, on its 8″ screen. The big advantage is then that the PlayStation Portal doesn’t require you to play on a TV, freeing it up for other people if you live in a household where that’s a concern. Additionally, it lets you use built-in controllers like those for the regular PS5.

That, of course, comes with some drawbacks. In cases where you have ready access to a TV, a PlayStation Portal may simply not be as useful. Additionally, if you’re in an area with poor or no Wi-Fi, it’s likely not the purchase for you.

How Much Does the PlayStation Portal Retail For?

Right now, the PlayStation Portal retails for $199.99, which isn’t terribly expensive for what it is. However, as with so many new electronics, it’s extremely hard to get one of the handhelds right now, and they go for as much as double that price on other sites.

The PlayStation Portal is available to buy now.