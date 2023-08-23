PlayStation Portal Launches in 2023 for $200, New Headphone Options Revealed

Sony has revealed plans to launch PlayStation Portal, its next-portable gaming hardware, later this year for $199.99. The PlayStation 5 tech, which was previously revealed under the name Project Q, features an eight-inch LED screen that is placed right in the middle of a cut-in-half DualSense controller. It’s capable of playing DualSense-supported titles you have installed on your PS5 by connecting to the console over Wifi, meaning you’ll be able to access your library while in bed or if someone else is using your primary TV. As you might have guessed, PlayStation VR 2 games are not supported, nor are the titles found in the PlayStation Plus Premium streaming catalog.

Thankfully, the PlayStation Portal (can we call it a PSP?) also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for headphone users. If you’re not interested in wired audio gameplay, then PlayStation actually some other new goodies to check out: the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore. The Elite offers a headset listening experience with lossless audio, a retractable boom mic, an AI-enhanced noise filter, and a charging hanger. The Explore, meanwhile, brings a low-profile audio experience with earbuds that come with lossless audio, an AI-enhanced noise filter, dual microphones, and a charging case. However, these headphone options will cost you a pretty penny, with the Elite planned to be $149.99 and the Explore set to be even more expensive at $199.99.

Of course, both the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore can connect to PlayStation Portal thanks to new wireless audio technology that Sony has dubbed PlayStation Link. The company says that this will allow for seamless listening across multiple devices at once, including PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal, as well as Bluetooth-supported tech.

“This innovation delivers low latency, lossless audio, and easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts such as PS5 with the USB adapter and PlayStation Portal,” Sony explains in its PlayStation Portal announcement post. “When using Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore with PS5, the USB adapter that’s included with each headset and earbuds is required for PlayStation Link. The PlayStation Link USB adapter will also be sold separately as a standalone item, and can be used on PC and Mac, so players can connect Pulse Elite or Pulse Explore to experience the same lossless and low latency audio.”

PlayStation Portal might not be exactly the return to PSP fans have been waiting for, but it at least signals that Sony is interested in giving players more ways to enjoy their games. Stay tuned for additional launch information as the year moves on. Until then, you can see some images of PlayStation Portal, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore below.