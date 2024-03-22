Do You Need to Play Dragon’s Dogma 1 Before Dragon’s Dogma 2?

When a cult-classic fantasy adventure gets a follow up, wondering whether or not you should play the first that you missed out on is a valid question to want answered. Luckily for you, we’ve played both the original and its sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and can answer conclusively.

Do You Need to Play Dragon’s Dogma before Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The short answer is no, there’s no reason to play Dragon’s Dogma before jumping into Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is for one simple reason: Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes place in an alternate world to the first game, meaning that the former’s story does not at any way impact the sequel. It’s also much more of a reimagining of the first game rather than a completely new one.

That said, the games share a similar plot and, if you really want to get the most out of Dragon’s Dogma lore, it’s not a bad idea to burn through the first. There’s even a crazy old man that references the other game, and we’re certain there’s a handful of other references we missed. The original is quite cheap on just about every platform, after all. Players who checked out the first game will certainly get a lot more enjoyment out of the sequel, but it isn’t necessary to play it if you’re a newcomer who just wants to check out the new game.

We hope you enjoy whichever Dragon’s Dogma you choose to play.