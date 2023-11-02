Philosophical puzzle game The Talos Principle 2 is picking up many years after where the first game left off, and this might scare off newcomers to the franchise. Do you need to play The Talos Principle 1 before 2, or does it not matter?

Should You Play The Talos Principle 1 Before 2?

While it seems natural to play The Talos Principle 1 before 2, I’d argue you’d be just fine jumping into the sequel if you don’t care for the story as much based on my experience with the title.

The Talos Principle 1 was quite the sleeper hit for puzzle game fanatics in 2014, offering simple yet subtly complex mechanics with the backdrop of philosophy and science filling out its worldbuilding. To say it was unique is an understatement; the puzzle title questioned humanity’s place on Earth and narratively touched on what comes next once AI takes charge in our place.

As a follow-up, The Talos Principle 2 is a recognizable yet fresh sequel expanding greatly on the number of environments and puzzle challenges. However, this time, you settle into the robo boots of one of the 1,000 AI robots living on a human-abandoned Earth, investigating strange apparitions.

Related: The Talos Principle 2: A Stunning World With Intricate Puzzles [Preview]

Both games are different in scope, but you will miss out on the previous narrative and background details if you start with the sequel first. That said, you’re not required to play The Talos Principle 1 before 2 – the sequel practically fills in the story pieces you need within the first hour of your playthrough. Players who enjoy these puzzle titles because of the gameplay will have no trouble starting the series with The Talos Principle 2 and could dive into its predecessor afterward.

Although, if what you’ve heard from fans about the prequel piques your interest and storytelling is your jam, consider finishing The Talos Principle 1 before 2.

“If you play TP2, the game will give you the opportunity to learn everything that happened in TP1 at the beginning when you talk to the first NPC,” said one player on the game’s Steam forums. “But even though it’s interesting and exciting, it’s not something that’s going to change your life, in the end it’s just entertainment, so play whatever is most convenient for you.”

Other players on the thread echo the same sentiment or advise giving the first game a shot if you have time before playing The Talos Principle 2. Either way, these are puzzle games at the end of the day, so the gameplay experience has more precedent, and each one provides that really well.

Check out our preview of Talos Principle 2.