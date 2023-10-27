Alan Wake 2 features two protagonistsL Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. So, knowing there’s two main characters, you might be wondering, does Alan Wake 2 have co-op or multiplayer? Here’s the answer.

Here’s If Alan Wake 2 Has Co-Op or Multiplayer

There’s a point in the game where you can switch between Alan and Saga, but Alan Wake 2 remains a singleplayer game. There’s no co-op or multiplayer of any kind. This isn’t like A Way Out where each player takes control of one character, going about their own tasks. You can’t play as Alan while someone else is playing as Saga.

What you could always do is swap the controller around, letting one person on the sofa play as Saga and then, when you can both agree on it, switch to Alan and hand the player back. Or if there are more than two people interested in playing you could hand the controller along every time you switch character.

Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures games operate on a similar principle. Two players can’t play at once but in that game you can hand over control with a new chapter or character.

Officially, however, there’s no such feature baked into Remedy’s game. So the answer to does Alan Wake 2 have co-op or multiplayer is no.

