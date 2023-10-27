Alan Wake 2: How to Get the Sawed-Off Shotgun Code

Early into Alan Wake 2, while playing as Saga, you’ll explore the perimeter of Cauldron Lake and stumble upon a Sawed-Off Shotgun locked in a case. If you want it, here’s how to get the Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2 and a rundown of its upgrades.

How to Find the Shotgun Code in Alan Wake 2

You’ll fight your first Taken cultist inside the long-abandoned general store at Cauldron Lake. This also happens to be where the Sawed-Off Shotgun sits, waiting locked inside a wall case in a back room. Upon inspecting it, you’ll see a numbered padlock on the case. To find the code, head to the register near the front of the ruined store.

There are three interactables here, and the ones you need are the lottery ticket on the right and the legal pad. The legal pad lists four codes starting with “7.” The numbers on the lottery ticket will have the next two numbers for each “7” code from top to bottom but will go from left to right on the small ticket.

Put together, the next round of two numbers shown on the ticket – “39” – and keep the “7” as the first number, resulting in the combination “739.” Enter that in the lock to get the Sawed-Off Shotgun for Saga. You’ll also get the “Bring It” achievement for your efforts.

Upgrades for the Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Once you have the Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2, you can use Manuscript Fragments found over Bright Falls to upgrade the weapon. Early on, the Sawed-Off Shotgun packs quite a punch, unlike your Revolver, which is much weaker. However, it’s up to you if you want to use Manuscript Fragments on it versus other weapons earned later. To help you decide, here’s a list of all the upgrades for it:

Fluid Motion : Increases reload speed – costs 16 Manuscript Fragments.

: Increases reload speed – costs 16 Manuscript Fragments. Out of Action : Deals increased damage to enemies that are stunned, blinded, or knocked down – costs 14 Manuscript Fragments.

: Deals increased damage to enemies that are stunned, blinded, or knocked down – costs 14 Manuscript Fragments. Ready for More: Kill an enemy to restore health. The amount of restored health depends on the strength of the enemy – costs 18 Manuscript Fragments.

While you can skip getting the Sawed-Off Shotgun, not going for it will only make things more challenging resource-wise for you. In the opening hours, Saga only has the Flashlight and Revolver, so adding another piece to your arsenal will allow you to reserve ammo and kill specific enemies quickly with a well-placed shot. As such, I highly recommend you find the code and unlock the weapon and then upgrade it.

Think Resident Evil when you engage in combat and strategize how to use weapons. Having the Sawed-Off Shotgun will no doubt help in the long run.

And that’s how to get the code for the Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2. For more survival tips, check out our guide to all of the weapons in Alan Wake 2 and how to upgrade them.