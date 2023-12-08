Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora puts you in the bare feet of a Na’vi, raised by the invading Earth forces to be a useful tool in their conquest. If want to know the answer to does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have character customization, I’ve got the answer.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Have Character Customization?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does have character customization. You can change the appearance of your character, adding tattoos, selecting from one of several hairstyles, picking a face etc. You can also choose from one of several voices.

This happens at the beginning of the game and, as far as I’ve seen, there’s no way to go back and edit your base appearance. You can, however, change up your gear, weapons and so forth in-game. And while it won’t alter their physical appearance, there are skill trees to meddle with, so you can mould your character’s abilities. You have a fair degree of control over your character’s appearance and ability.

Can You Choose a Female or Male Character?

What about choosing the gender of your character? The game lets you choose between a male-presenting and female-presenting appearance. The voice selections are completely independent of the appearance you’ve chosen, too, so you can switch those up as you see fit.

What you can’t do is change the physique of your character, beyond those two settings. If you want to make your Na’vi a wall of muscle, or make them all skin and bones, that’s not an option. There’s no altering height, muscle mass, fat percentage, anything like that. And when it comes to faces, you choose from one of several options, there’s no tweaking your character’s ears, nose or so on.

You can change some aspects of your character’s appearance but it’s not expansive as, say, the Saints Row games. But the answer to does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have character customization is yes.