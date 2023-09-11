Lies of P’s demo offered more than just a tiny taste of the game and let you explore a whole area. It featured three bosses and had no time limit whatsoever. So it’s entirely possible you’ve played the demo to death. But what about your progress? You might be wondering, does the demo carry over to the full game for Lies of P? I’ve got the answer.

What Happens to Your Lies of P Demo Save

You may have Lies of P demo data on your platform of choice but unfortunately, as confirmed by developers Neowiz Games and Round 8 Studio on Steam, you can’t carry your progress over. It doesn’t matter how many hours you’ve put into grinding your way through the demo, no matter what level you’re at. The demo (which is currently unavailable) does not transfer your progress to the full game.

Is that unusual? Not really. More often than not, demos don’t carry. Final Fantasy 16 is one notable exception, but it’s not generally assumed that demos let you carry on. Sometimes a demo is just a vertical slice of a game, rather than a single specific area. You might fight a boss from the middle of the game, then complete a chunk of an entirely different level. Lies of P‘s demo is, or was, more coherently arranged than some other demos but still, the answer to does the demo carry over to the full game is a definite no.

