How to Beat Scrapped Watchman Boss in Lies of P

Are you playing Lies of P and struggling to get past the Scrapped Watchman boss? You’re not alone, as this massive puppet police officer can smoosh you into a thin paste. Even if you dispatched the Mad Donkey and Parade Master bosses with ease, this guy is going to give you trouble. So if you want to know how to beat the Scrapped Watchman boss in Lies of P, read on.

Best Strategy to Beat the Scrapped Watchman Boss in Lies of P

How do you beat the Scrapped Watchman boss? He’s really, really tough, and I’d recommend you upgrade either your Wintry Rapier or Puppet Saber at least twice. You should also be at least level 20, so grind a little if you need to. When you’re ready, head to the boss and get ready to fight. You should be locked on the boss for the whole fight.

The boss has two basic stages, and he’ll switch to the second stage when his energy hits around 50%. The attacks he’ll use include the following:

Fist sweeps (a single sweep or a one-two-one attack)

Overhand punches

A jumping roll attack

A grab attack that does a lot of damage if it connects

A slam attack (sometimes an unbreakable red one)

His second stage uses these attacks, but some of them do electrical damage. Also, he can mine the floor with electricity. If you see electricity patches on the floor, get away before they erupt.

So your first task is to get him down to 50%. There are a few methods you can adopt to do this.

Method 1: Summon a spirit.

Use a Star Fragment to summon a spirit to help you. (Put it in the bowl before the boss door.) The Scrapped Watchman will direct between half and two-thirds of its attacks on the spirit.

That’s your cue to get up behind it and repeatedly hit it in the glowing electrical area on its backside. You’ll do a little more damage if you hit the spot dead on, and stabbing him in the mechanical arse is always funny.

Method 2: Run.

Keep running but let him get close enough to do a sweep attack. Then dodge it, jumping to give you extra clearance, and hit back. Rinse and repeat, running quickly out of the way if he uses any air attacks.

Method 3: Use precise guarding.

This requires you to use precise guarding (blocking at the last minute) as much as you can. You can practice precise guarding using the practice dummies in the hotel courtyard or the one just near the Parade Master boss.

So if you’ve got the hang of precise guarding, use that against his arm attacks.Then slash away using whichever of your attacks (quick or strong) has the most reach. You can use charge attacks, but you’re making yourself a little more vulnerable.

Watch out for his red attacks, too. I’ve found that, despite their being supposedly unblockable, precise guards can block them. But you’ll take plenty of damage if you fail, so I tended to dodge those. Also, dodge / run away from his non-arm attacks.

Second Form Strategy:

When you’ve got the Scrapped Watchman down to half energy, he’ll start with his electrical attacks. You can use the same tactics to finish him off, but you’ll need to be careful of the lightning on the floor. Don’t try getting a last attack in, just get clear.

Overall, this is not an easy boss to beat; chances are it’ll take several attempts. As I did, you’ll start getting into the rhythm of things, dodging or blocking just the right moment. The game doesn’t seem to give you a defense bonus for precise dodging. But if you’re finding precise guarding hard, dodging at the last second can still save your skin.

So that’s how to beat the Scrapped Watchman boss in Lies of P. If you happen to be playing the demo of this game, you can explore a little further and still roam the whole area but can’t move on to the next objective. However, everyone else who is playing the full game has much more adventure ahead of them.