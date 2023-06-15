How to Beat Mad Donkey Boss in Lies of P

As you cross the bridge in Lies of P, you’ll encounter a boss known only as Mad Donkey. With a name like that you just know they’re going to be a nightmare of metal and steam, capable of removing your head with a single stroke. So if you’re having difficulty taking down this boss, here’s how to beat the Mad Donkey boss in Lies of P.

The Best Strategy to Beat the Mad Donkey Boss in Lies of P

The good news is that, even though the last boss was a colossal towering robot who could remove his own head, Mad Donkey is actually just a man in a donkey mask. There’s nothing remotely puppety about him.

He can still take a lot of damage, however, so you must remain careful. He’ll attack with his giant sawblade-style sword, and while it and he are slow, it can really hurt. Sometimes he’ll deliver several swings in a row for extra misery.

How do you defeat Mad Donkey? The best way is to go around and backstab him. Lock onto him and use dodge to avoid his heavy swings, and then dodge behind him. Once you’re in the right place you’ll see several red scratches appear on his back. That’s the sign to attack and backstab him.

Even if you’re too late or too early, you can still get a couple of regular hits in. Rinse and repeat and you’ll be able to defeat him pretty easily. As for the weapon, I’d recommend you use the rapier because its backstab animation is less elaborate, but any weapon should be okay.

Mad Donkey has no second form to worry about, though he will, sometimes, make one of his regular attacks a red, unblockable one. But you should be dodging, not blocking, anyway. So backstabbing this jackass is the way to win. And your reward? You can put his whole outfit on Pinocchio, donkey mask included.

That is everything you need to know about how to beat the Mad Donkey boss in Lies of P.