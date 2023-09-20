Differences Between Motivity and Technique in Lies of P Explained

While Lies of P is generally better than other Soulslikes when it comes to explaining some of the basic mechanics, there are some things that are still likely to confuse new players. This is especially prevalent when it comes to leveling up Pinocchio, since different stats are often granted unique descriptors rather than traditional aspects like “Strength” or “Intelligence.” Arguably two of the most confusing are Motivity and Technique, and the two stats can have a major impact on the build you’re running. Despite their importance to combat and the different weapons on offer, it can be difficult to figure out what they mean, so we’ve put together a quick explainer on the differences between Motivity and Technique in Lies of P so you don’t find yourself in the uncomfortable position of leveling up the wrong stat.

Breaking Down the Differences Between Technique and Motivity in Lies of P

The most important thing to remember about Motivity and Technique is that they’re really just flashy names for “Strength” and “Dexterity.” Those all too common attributes found throughout the role-playing genre, if you think about them in those terms, they’ll make a lot more sense. In essence, dumping points into Motivity will make Pinocchio hit harder, which is perfect for those who want to build out a character whose effectiveness in combat comes from just wailing on Krat’s malfunctioning puppets without care or abandon. That’s me, by the way. Brute force or nothing at all, baby.

Upgrading your Technique stat will make you faster, but not in every way. It won’t boost your sprinting or have an impact on your stamina (that stat is represented by Vigor), but it will enable you to be more effective with weapons that require a more deft hand. If you’re the sort of player who wants to duck and weave while stringing together a quick combo, then Technique is what you want to prioritize. You won’t deal a lot of damage per hit, but who cares about that when the flair of your blade lands multiple strikes in quick succession?

If you’re wondering how to best put Motivity and Technique to use then you’ll need to figure out what kind of weapon you want to start with. If you fancy yourself a heavy hitter, then initially select The Path of the Sweeper, so you can start off with the Greatsword of Fate. It’s slow but dishes out a great walloping when it lands. From this point on, you’ll want to look for similar weapons like the Big Pipe Wrench, Bone-Cutting Saw Blade, and Dancer’s Curved Sword. Anything that takes a second to swing is your bread and butter.

Fancy yourself a speedy fighter? Select The Path of the Bastard so you can begin Lies of P with the Wintry Rapier. A solid starting Technique weapon, you’ll want to eventually swap it out with something like the Clock Sword Blade, Pistol Rock Drill Blade, or the Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger Blade. Whichever direction you go in, don’t forget to level either Motivity or Technique otherwise you’ll be left wondering why those pesky bosses aren’t going down.

For more on the game, check out how lying works in Lies of P.