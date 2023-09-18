Video Games

All Achievements & Trophies in Lies of P

Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility options in Lies of P, though the selection certainly leaves something to be desired.

The latest game from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio, Lies of P is a souls-like in which players take on the role of Pinocchio as he fights through a city filled with puppet enemies. The game is genuinely quite difficult, but for those among you hoping to fully complete the title, here’s a list of all 42 achievements and 43 trophies in Lies of P.

Please note: The list does contain spoilers for the game. I’ve divided the list into two for those who are adverse to such things.

Every Non-Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P

Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.

The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

Every Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P

Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

Real boy : They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy : They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.

For completing Lies of P on PlayStation 5, you’ll unlock the Lies of P Platinum trophy.

If you’re looking for advice that might help you get all the achievements and trophies in the game, check out how to gesture in Lies of P and why you might, or might not, want to.

