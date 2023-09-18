All Achievements & Trophies in Lies of P

The latest game from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio, Lies of P is a souls-like in which players take on the role of Pinocchio as he fights through a city filled with puppet enemies. The game is genuinely quite difficult, but for those among you hoping to fully complete the title, here’s a list of all 42 achievements and 43 trophies in Lies of P.

Please note: The list does contain spoilers for the game. I’ve divided the list into two for those who are adverse to such things.

Every Non-Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P

Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.

The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

Every Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P

Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

Real boy : They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy : They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.

For completing Lies of P on PlayStation 5, you’ll unlock the Lies of P Platinum trophy.

