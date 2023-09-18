All Achievements & Trophies in Lies of P

The latest game from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio, Lies of P is a souls-like in which players take on the role of Pinocchio as he fights through a city filled with puppet enemies. The game is genuinely quite difficult, but for those among you hoping to fully complete the title, here’s a list of all 42 achievements and 43 trophies in Lies of P.
Please note: The list does contain spoilers for the game. I’ve divided the list into two for those who are adverse to such things.
Every Non-Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P
Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.
Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.
Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.
Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.
Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.
Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.
Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.
Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.
Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.
Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.
Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.
End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.
First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.
Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.
Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.
The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.
Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.
The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.
The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.
The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.
The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.
The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.
The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.
From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.
Every Secret Trophy and Achievement in Lies of P
Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.
Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.
King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.
Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.
The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.
The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.
Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.
Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.
Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.
The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.
Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.
The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet.
The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.
Real boy : They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy : They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.
Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.
Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.
For completing Lies of P on PlayStation 5, you’ll unlock the Lies of P Platinum trophy.
If you’re looking for advice that might help you get all the achievements and trophies in the game, check out how to gesture in Lies of P and why you might, or might not, want to.