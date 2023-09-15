Lies of P is a lot like Bloodborne, from its mechanics right through to its general vibe. But while it’s apparently inspired by FromSoftware’s action RPG, is it just as tough? If you’re wondering, is Lies of P harder than Bloodborne, I’ve got the answer.

How Lies of P’s Difficulty Compares to Bloodborne’s

Lies of P is not an easy game to conquer. Once you’ve got the hang of pulling off Perfect Guards, it gets easier, but it’s never a cakewalk. You’ll die plenty of times, and you’ll make just enough progress that you won’t feel like hurling the game out of the window. That’s a similar to the experience I had playing Bloodborne, which frequently saw me traipsing back to the site of my death. And like Bloodborne, the bosses don’t always seem like they’re ordered by difficulty.

Based on my time so far with Lies of P, I’d say it’s fractionally easier than Bloodborne. I’m progressing slightly faster than I did playing From Software’s game, which I appreciate. But this is a game that takes practice to beat, you’re not going to waltz through in a few hours.

So, the answer to is Lies of P harder than Bloodborne is no. It’s a tiny bit easier, but they’re largely even in terms of difficulty.

