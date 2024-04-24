Does Garp Die In One Piece? Answered

The world of One Piece has seen only a handful of casualties, but as the series draws near its end, the stakes have risen and everyone’s fates are at risk. Monkey D Garp has been through a lot throughout One Piece, but will he ultimately survive or die?

Spoilers ahead for the One Piece manga.

Is Garp Dead in One Piece?

The short answer is that no one knows for sure, but things aren’t looking good. The last time Garp appeared within the story was at Hachinosu, attempting to rescue Koby alongside SWORD. While the others were escaping, Garp stayed behind to keep Kuzan and the other Blackbeard pirates at bay. The last couple of panels we see of Garp show him on the ground impaled by Kuzan’s ice. However, Garp is still alive and laughing, happy with the fact that everyone was able to escape.

What is Garp’s Fate in One Piece?

Eiichiro Oda is not one for killing off characters — with a few, very heartbreaking exceptions. However, he is known for a good fake-out. There are quite a few examples where fans were left believing a character had died only for them to appear again either later in the manga or during a cover story.

One of these examples is Pell from the Alabasta arc. Fans watched as he sacrificed himself to save the city by flying away with a bomb and blowing up with said bomb. However, we later find him alive, making it back home, and even finding his own grave.

The question around whether or not Garp really did die is whether this is another misleading event. I say that because the last time we saw him, he was alive, so I assume he is most likely still alive for now.

