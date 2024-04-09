Category:
Does House Flipper 2 Have Multiplayer? – Answered

Can you play with your pals?
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 9, 2024
A home in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

While it may not be the most relaxing thing to do in real life, cleaning out and flipping houses in House Flipper 2 is a joy. It could be even more relaxing to invite a friend to join you in the fun — but does House Flipper 2 have multiplayer?

Can You Play House Flipper 2 Multiplayer?

A prebuilt house in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

If you’re hoping to tackle these homes with a friend, you may be disappointed to learn that House Flipper 2 does not feature multiplayer as of the time of this writing. Much like the original House Flipper, you’ll be taking on this responsibility by yourself. It does appear that players will have the chance to jump into a multiplayer session in the future, thanks to a detailed roadmap.

Tweet by @houseflippersim on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Much like the original House Flipper, there are plenty of updates coming down the pipeline with Closed Alpha Co-Op tests coming in May. While it appears that this update may only affect PC players at first, we can expect that all versions of the game will get this feature in the future.

While I was hoping that the console release would bring this feature alongside it, I’m happy to see that the team at Frozen District is working on implementing a multiplayer feature for this game. My wife is a huge fan of House Flipper 2, so I’m already anticipating getting our hands dirty and building the home of our dreams.

As we patiently await this update, be sure to follow the official House Flipper X page to see what other exciting features will be added to this cozy simulator. Until then, get your gloves on and get ready to become the ultimate flippers.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC and will be available on April 10, 2024, on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

