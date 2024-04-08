When Does House Flipper 2 Come Out On Xbox & PlayStation? Release Date Explained

I’ve been a fan of the House Flipper franchise for a while now, but being able to play House Flipper 2 on my console of choice sounds like a dream come true. Let’s find out when House Flipper 2 will come out on Xbox and PlayStation.

Recommended Videos

When Is House Flipper 2 Coming To Console?

Image by Frozen District

If you’re as eager as I am to get into House Flipper 2, you’ll need to prep your console of choice by April 10, 2024. House Flipper 2 will be released on the following platforms on that day:

PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series S.

This means that players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not have the chance to jump into this highly adaptable simulator, but don’t fret — you can still play House Flipper on your previous-generation consoles. With plenty of DLC available, you can get your hands dirty and partake in some house-flipping adventures until you can upgrade to a newer generation console.

Will House Flipper 2 Be on Xbox Game Pass and PS Extra?

Image by Frozen District

If you’re hoping to try before you buy, you may hope that House Flipper 2 will be included with your online subscription on your favorite console. While the original House Flipper is available on Xbox as of the time of this writing, there is currently no news regarding a day-one drop for the sequel.

Related: Best Games Like The Sims

The same can be said for fans of PlayStation Extra. There is currently no news regarding a shadow drop for this particular simulator on the service. This doesn’t mean that the game will never come to these services, however—the original House Flipper took a few years to make it onto Game Pass.

If you’re looking for the perfect podcast game, House Flipper 2 is a great choice. While it’s available now on PC, its console release is right around the corner for everyone to enjoy.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC and will be available on April 10, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more