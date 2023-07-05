Does Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny Have Post Credit Scenes?

The fifth Indiana Jones movie puts Harrison Ford (minus Shia LaBeouf) on the hunt for another fabled artifact. It might not be the best entry in the series, but there’s enough Indy action to warrant a big bucket of overpriced popcorn. But when the credits roll, is it worth sticking around for a little while? In other words, does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have post-credit scenes? I’ve got the answer.

Explaining Whether Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny Has Post- Credit Scenes

If you want to acknowledge all the people who put an effort into making Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a reality, by all means stick around. But you won’t be getting any mid-credit or post-credit scenes because there aren’t any.

That might seem unusual for a Disney action movie, but there’s no cliffhanger to resolve and next to no dangling plot threads. You don’t get to see Zombie Mola Ram rocking up at Indy’s front door.

The boxed-up Ark of the Covenant hasn’t been accidentally delivered to his house, and if there are any other cursed / absurdly powerful items to be found, Lara Croft can handle it. There’s not even a teaser for Deadpool 3, which is a shocking, shocking (not shocking) oversight.

So, if you were wondering if Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has post-credit scenes, the answer is no.