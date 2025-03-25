Does inZOI Have Mod Support? Answered

Developed by inZOI Studio and Krafton, inZOI is a realistic life simulation game that lets you live out pretty much any kind of life you want. But if that’s not enough for you and you’re wondering whether inZOI has mod support for more customization, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Use Mods in inZOI?

At the time of writing, no. There is no mod support in inZOI. However, it has been confirmed that the game will get mod support when it’s fully launched. The game has partnered up with the CurseForge platform, which will allow players to create and release mods.

In addition to that, the 2025 content roadmap has also confirmed that inZOI will be getting Mod Kit support for Maya and Blender in May 2025, when the game gets its first major content update. Future updates for 2025 will also get mod support improvements, so it’s highly likely that we’ll start seeing a nice influx of mod support and updates throughout the rest of the year.

Of course, the mod availability for inZOI won’t be quite as robust as, say, The Sims, but these things take time to build up. In addition to that, it’s already possible to check out some of the game’s experimental features that allow you to create various types of jewelry and clothing within the game’s framework itself. This may end up being a little buggy of course, but it’s better than nothing. It’ll give you the chance to add some customization to your experience as we wait for even more mod support down the line.

And that’s everything you need to know about mod support in inZOI for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of all jobs and career paths, as well as our romance guide.

