Does Law Die in One Piece? Answered

Law has quickly become a One Piece fan favorite since his first appearance in chapter 489. But being a favorite doesn’t mean he has protagonist plot armor and lately things haven’t been going Law’s way. So is this pirate doctor still alive?

Spoilers for One Piece are ahead.

Is Law Dead in One Piece?

Law vs Blackbeard One Piece
Image via Toei Animation

Trafalgar D Water Law is thankfully not dead but he’s not out of the woods just yet, or water in this case. The last time we saw Law in chapter 1081 he was battling it out against Blackbeard and his crew. After an intense, and briefly comical, fight Blackbeard deal a devastating blow to the Heart Pirates. The Polar Tang is destroyed and most of the crew is left behind on an island. The last time we see him, Bepo drags Law into the sea while he barely hangs on. The important thing here is that Law was very much alive before the manga changed its focus back to the events of Egghead Island.

Will Law Die in One Piece?

I have high doubts that Law will die in One Piece. Eiichiro Oda isn’t the type of author who will kill characters on a whim. He is more likely to fake someone’s death than actually kill them off. Some of the biggest examples of characters coming “back from the dead” are during the Alabasta and Wano arcs. Characters thought to be dead are often revealed to be alive later on in the manga or during cover stories on the chapter title page.

Law still has some importance to the story which means he’s got to live at least a little bit longer to see things through. After all, he is part of the Family of D, a central plot point for the story, and is one of the characters who is searching for answers around the Family of D. He is too important of a character for him to kick the bucket anytime soon.

