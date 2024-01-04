Unlike some games, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is still available on last-gen platforms. But if you’re wondering which format to buy it for, you might also be wondering, “Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have a free PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade?” Here’s the answer.

Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Have a Free PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrade?

Some games charge for upgrades, games such as The Quarry, for example. But you’ll be happy to hear that both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth give you an automatic upgrade. So how does that work?

In both cases, you’ll have to keep the disc in your console if you’ve bought a physical copy and then download the next-gen version. You’ll have to keep the disc in your console if you’ve got a disc copy, too. And since you’re downloading a new copy of the game, you can expect it to take quite some time – a few hours, perhaps, depending on your speed.

Should You Download Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrade?

But should you download the upgrade? If you’re on the Xbox Series X|S, you don’t have much of a choice – it’ll insist you upgrade. But if you’ve bought a PS5, you can choose to stick with the PS4 version, which has the bonus that you can run it off a USB drive. So, if you’re stuck for space, you can plug in a portable hard drive and store your games on that. It won’t look as pretty as the PS5 version, but the trade-off might be worth the gain in storage space – it’s up to you.

So, the answer to whether Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a free PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade is yes, so you can buy the PS4 or Xbox One version and upgrade when you have a new console.